Does vengeance provide an evolutionary advantage? Dr. Deepak Chopra and Professor Don Hoffman weigh in

The adaptation is not that of a single organism, but all of the whole biosphere, which contains the biological organism.” — Deepak Chopra

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Season 2 Episode 5: "Conscious Realism: Is There A New Mathematics That Would Explain Evolution of Ecosystems?"

In this episode with Jennifer K. Hill, Dr. Deepak Chopra and Professor Don Hoffman, they explore the idea put forth in a recent New Scientist article which asserts: "Adapt first, mutate later."

Species seem to learn to adapt to their environment. This leads Chopra to ask: "Who or what is doing the adapting?" and suggests that from a spiritual or Eastern tradition standpoint, adaptation can only occur in consciousness.

Chopra elaborates on the idea of adaptation not being just about the biological organism itself, but rather encompassing the whole biosphere. He provides examples of this entanglement, demonstrating that even small changes create chain effects for everything else.

Hoffman shares about evolutionary game theory, as detailed in his book, The Case Against Reality: Why Evolution Hid the Truth from Our Eyes. Hill enquires if this perspective could be applied to human beings competing for the same resources, and if so, how human beings can shift their behavior so that they too do not face extinction events at their own hands.

About Dr. Deepak Chopra:

DEEPAK CHOPRA™ MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is the author of over 89 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His 90th book and national bestseller, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential (Harmony Books), unlocks the secrets to moving beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century.” https://www.deepakchopra.com/metahuman

https://digitaldeepak.ai www.deepakchopra.com

About Professor Don Hoffman:

Donald Hoffman received a PhD from MIT, and is a Professor Emeritus of Cognitive Sciences at the University of California, Irvine. He is an author of over 120 scientific papers and three books, including The Case Against Reality: Why Evolution Hid the Truth from Our Eyes. He received a Distinguished Scientific Award of the American Psychological Association for early career research, the Rustum Roy Award of the Chopra Foundation, and the Troland Research Award of the US National Academy of Sciences. His writing has appeared in Scientific American, New Scientist, LA Review of Books, and Edge, and his work has been featured in Wired, Quanta, The Atlantic, Ars Technica, National Public Radio, Discover Magazine, and Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman. He has a TED Talk titled “Do we see reality as it is?”

His book "The Case Against Reality: Why Evolution Hid the Truth from Our Eyes" is shortlisted in Physics World Book of the Year 2019.

About Jennifer K. Hill:

Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.

In 2013, Jennifer published her book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job,” and in 2020 she published "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry.

Jennifer also co-hosts a weekly radio show on LA Talk Radio with Brandon Maslan, called “Get Yourself the Job” where she interviews experts and authors from around the world on the subject of landing one’s dream job. Jennifer is very passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

In 2020, Jennifer co-created the Coalition for Global Unity which hosts weekly, free meditations with leaders, teachers and influencers from around the world every Monday at 12pm PT on https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/coalition-for-global-unity-leaders-influencers

Recently, Jennifer Hill has partnered with renown celebrity vocal coach Arthur Joseph to create a masterclass on deeper listening. Arthur's exclusive clientele includes Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Jones and Emmitt Smith.

About Awake TV Network:

Coined the "Spiritual Netflix," Awake TV is an interactive conscious media platform that hosts weekly live-streaming shows on a wide variety of awakening topics including both free and subscriber based content.

