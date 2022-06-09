LIVE 6/12/22 at 1pm best-selling author & medium-Kimberly Meredith, offers readings at the Barnes & Noble at the Grove

Awakening to the Fifth Dimension: Discovering the Soul’s Path to Healing by world-renowned medical medium and healer, Kimberly Meredith

Buy a ticket the day before or the day of at the Farmers Market to receive admission and a copy of the book "Awakening to the Fifth Dimension"

Kimberly's overall message is eye opening. She shares a big part of her soul, while helping you open your mind to your own soul. Kimberly has been blessed with a wider door into that 5th dimension.” — Patrika Darbo, Emmy Winning Actress, Governor of TV Academy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Medical Medium & Healer, Kimberly Meredith, in partnership with Barnes & Noble at The Grove at Farmers Market on Sunday, June 12, 2022 as she shares her expertise, experience and knowledge, she will explain the contents of her new, highly anticipated book, Awakening to the Fifth Dimension: Discovering the Soul’s Path to Healing.

Kimberly will also be performing mediumship readings and healings during this event, followed by autographing copies of her book.

Tickets are available the day before starting at 1pm for purchase the Farmers Market at the Grove or the day of the event.

There is limited availability.

About Kimberly Meredith

Kimberly Meredith is a best-selling author and world-renowned medical medium and healer who has helped thousands of people from around the world. Following an accident resulting in two Near-Death Experiences (NDEs), she received miraculous healing gifts from the Holy Spirit. Numerous research institutes including the IONS Institute of Noetic Sciences have scientifically validated Kimberly’s abilities.

In addition to hosting the syndicated radio hit, The Medical Intuitive Miracle Show, Kimberly is also a frequent guest on numerous podcasts and nationally syndicated radio shows.

About Awakening to the Fifth Dimension: Discovering the Soul’s Path to Healing

In Awakening to the Fifth Dimension, author Kimberly Meredith offers readers something truly revolutionary—a new dimension of healing.

Discovering her healing gifts after two near death experiences in 2013, she is now one of the most in-demand medical intuitive healers in the nation, traveling the country to speak at events, appearing at major consciousness and global virtual events, and offering healing to those who so desperately in need.

Here in these pages, Kimberly shares her gift for the first time with a wider audience, giving readers the tools to implement this healing in their own lives. Whether you are wrestling with chronic illness, seemingly untreatable symptoms, or other mental, emotional, or physical ailments, Kimberly’s gentle wisdom offers a way forward towards happiness and freedom.

Filled with instruction, case studies, testimonials, nutritional advice, and practical methods to raise your consciousness Awakening to the Fifth Dimension will empower readers to confront their own health struggles and find true, lasting healing.

