Why do organizations keep losing their key Millennial team members? Hear what experts Dr. Julia Ivy & Jennifer Hill say

Dr. Julia Ivy, Author of the Be-Edge Method, and strategy and international business executive professor and faculty director at Northeastern University Jennifer K. Hill, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur, and Consultant BE-EDGE: BE-EDGE is a pattern of moves behind the “Make Your Case to Shape Your Space” action https://www.be-edge.com/about/ MetaBizics, LLC: Business Consulting Company: www.metabizics.com

Join Dr. Ivy and Jennifer Hill for "Creating Synergy in the Sandbox" on August 12th at 8am PT (11am ET)

Though I still had a long way to learn and needed to gain more experience, I relied on the BE-EDGE experience to establish myself as a transformational force.” — JL Cambridge International, Inc. (Taiwan branch)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Julia Ivy and Jennifer K. Hill have teamed up to create a new workshop for business leaders on how they can create synergy between Millennials and other generations. Dr. Ivy’s 25-year research and practice in psychology, strategy, and organizational transformation let her define a four-step method of how organizations can capitalize on Millennials’ uniqueness. The workshop combines Ivy’s findings with Hill’s 15+ years of recruitment of all generations to create this dynamic workshop on creating synergy as a competitive edge for your organization.By the end of workshop, you:-Have a novel view on your company as a sandbox – a space for embeddedness and creation-Learn the “Crafting Your Edge” way for navigating the energy of your sandbox-Understand why people would or would not want to join you in your sandbox-Analyze Millennials as members of your sandbox and the space they need to becomeinvolved contributors-Discover how the BE-EDGE Method synchronizes Millennials with the energy, culture, andstrategies of the organizational sandbox as a whole. CLICK HERE for tickets for their August 12th talk from 8:00am-9:30am PT or look on Eventbrite for the event.____________________About Dr. Julia Ivy:Julia Ivy, PhD Psych, PhD Mgmt, is an Executive Professor at D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, a researcher, practitioner, and expert on boutique employability. She has created BE-EDGE as a sequence of actions behind the “Make Your CaseShape Your Space” Method to synchronize personal strategies of multidimensional talents with organizational strategies of their employers. Julia Ivy applied the method in 160+ projects for organizations in 22 countries. Her current focus is on Millennials and accomplished career changes, and on the businesses that are open to integrate these talents as a source of competitive edge. Her new book is Crafting Your Edge for Today’s Job Market: Using the BE-EDGE Method for Consulting Cases and Capstone Projects.