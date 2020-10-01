With fires blazing around the world... How did one woman turn losing her home to a fire into a good thing?
Jennifer K. Hill Co-Host "Get Yourself the Job"/TV Host on Awake TV Network
Kim Stanwood Terranova, author of "The Technology of Intention," joins Jennifer Hill on Awake TV Network this Monday at 12pm PT to facilitate a free meditationLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim knows all too well what it takes to "Rise From The Rubble" of challenges in life.
In recent California fires, her Malibu home was completely destroyed leaving only a statue standing (before and after photos of her home included). Rather than let this discourage her, Kim used this experience to propel positive and miraculous changes in her life. Utilizing her years of experience in teaching others how to "Rise from the Rubble" of their own challenges, fear and heartbreak, Kim's principals remains the guiding light in her work today.
This Monday, October 5th, Kim joins Jennifer K. Hill at 12pm PT on Awake TV Network for a free Coalition for Global Unity meditation.
____________________________________
About Kim Stanwood Terranova
Kim Stanwood Terranova is committed to guiding people in fulfilling their greatest destiny. As a counselor, coach, speaker, author, and spiritual leader, Kim has been doing just that for over 25 years. She has immersed herself in the study and practice of Universal spiritual truth and wisdom, with a degree in Spiritual Studies, and as a licensed Practitioner of Truth through The Agape International Spiritual Center. Her wisdom is appreciated as a lead facilitator at the Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica, is the author of the #1 best-selling book "The Technology of Intention: Activating the Power of the Universe within You!," and as a course creator and teacher of the Spiritual Liberation in Action class for the esteemed Agape University.
She has worked with and learned from world-renowned spiritual teachers including Dr. Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Rhonda Britten, Terry Cole Whittaker and many more.
____________________________________
About Jennifer K. Hill
Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.
In 2010, Jennifer opened her own corporate/legal staffing company, JHill’s Staffing Services, Inc., which was acquired by Marcum Search LLC in February of 2018, where she became the President of the California Search Division until recently transitioning to a Consultant role with the company.
In 2013, Jennifer published her first book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job.” She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry, and recently released her second book, “101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times” on Amazon Kindle.
____________________________________
About the Coalition for Global Unity
The intention of the Coalition for Global Unity is to generate wholeness within ourselves, and thus the world through uniting the world's consciousness once a week in meditation for 52 weeks.
Each member of the Coalition will facilitate a weekly meditation, teaching, or musical experience which will begin at 12pm PT and go for approximately 30 minutes.
____________________________________
About Awake TV Network
Awake TV is an interactive, conscious media platform. Coined "The Spiritual Netflix", we have a variety of channels and we host weekly live-streaming shows on awakening topics. We host live events and documentaries. Our International team of 60+ teachers are experts in science, spirituality, health, wellness, metaphysics, parenting, mindfulness, environmentalism, energy medicine, and unity consciousness. Awake TV's mission is to open the minds and hearts of humanity. We support the elevation of consciousness in all facets of society. We support the New World Paradigm with our high vibrational programming. We have over 1,800 videos of high vibrational content. We launched our platform on 11.11.19. Our focus is to raise the vibrational frequency of consciousness on our planet."
Jennifer Hill
MetaBizics LLC
+1 760-641-3477
