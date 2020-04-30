52 Weeks of Global Meditations with World Leaders, Teachers and Influencers

Gary Douglas, Co-Founder of Access Consciousness Tune in Mondays at 12pm PT to Awake TV Network

Join Co-Founder of Access Consciousness, Gary Douglas, Monday at 12:00pm PT on Awake TV Network for this week's global meditation.

When I read Gregg Braden's book Divine Matrix, he talked about how the square root of 1% of the population all meditating together can change the consciousness of the world. I thought, we can do this!” — Jennifer K. Hill-Coalition Member

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, world leaders have joined together to form the Coalition for Global Unity . This coalition is comprised of over twenty-five teachers, leaders and influencers from around the world who will be offering free weekly meditations every Monday at 12pm PT on Awake TV Network for 52 weeks.This Monday (05/04/2020), Co-Founder of Access Consciousness, Gary Douglas, will be facilitating the meditation experience at 12pm PT (3pm ET). The full calendar of upcoming coalition members who are teaching can be found at our Coalition for Global Unity website, though some schedules are still being finalized.Other upcoming teachers include Co-Founder of Access Consciousness, Dr. Dain Heer, Suzi Lula Spiritual Therapist, Arthur Joseph from Vocal Awareness, Coach Keren Eldad, Teresa Collins from Global Coherence Pulse , Alison Serour from the Kabbalah Center, Kimberly Gamble of Thrive, Marshall Lefferts author of Cosmometry, Nina Irani from MediaWorks, Sainte Grace, Joy Kingsborough, and many others.Recent meditation experiences from teachers such as Rollin McCraty (Director of Research at the HeartMath Institute), Alexa Fischer (Founder of Wishbeads), Amanda Masters (Co-Founder of Awake TV Network), and Sister Jenna (AmericaMeditating.org) can be found for free on the Coalition 4 Global Unity link on Awake TV Network.All meditations can be streamed live at 12pm PT each week.The Coalition still has several open meditation slots available through the end of the year and welcomes other teachers, leaders and influencers to join us.

Coalition for Global Unity Commercial



