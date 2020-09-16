What do music, cosmic geometry, and unified physics have in common? Find out tomorrow at 7am PT on Awake TV Network
Best-selling author and Visual Effects Co-Director of Thrive II, Marshall Lefferts, joins Jennifer Hill on Awake TV to discuss his book Cosmometry
The knowledge provided in Cosmometry can empower our civilization to thrive into the future.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer in wellness, science, and music, Marshall Lefferts, joins Jennifer K. Hill on Awake TV Network on September 17th at 7:00am PT (10:00am ET) to discuss his book Cosmometry. In the interview, Lefferts will discuss the role that consciousness plays in the universe and how human consciousness is part of the holographic whole that all things are a part of.
— Bruce Lipton
About Marshall Lefferts
Marshall Lefferts has been a student of Nature since the age of five when he made his first trip to a remote cabin in the deep wilds of the Adirondack Mountains with his parents and brothers. Fifty-seven years later, he still goes to that cabin and listens intently to what Nature wishes to teach him, and much of what is shared in his book, Cosmometry, has come from those magical and insightful experiences. He also began studying music at the age of eight and is now a multi-instrumentalist, performer and composer.
In his first year of college in 1978, following a spontaneous epiphany of awakening, he began studying the martial art of Aikido and became inspired by the writings of R. Buckminster Fuller, having the good fortune of meeting Bucky the following year. Veering away from traditional academia into the indigenous education of the great Universe-ity, Marshall has traversed an unconventional path in service to the bigger picture of what’s going on here on planet Earth during this time of critical transition.
Along the way he became a Producer of media projects, starting with Star Trek CD-ROMs in the early 1990’s, then co-producing a short film about Mars Pathfinder for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 1997. In 1998, he met Barbara Marx Hubbard and subsequently became Co-Director of the Foundation for Conscious Evolution from 1999-2004, launching evolve.org in 2000. During these same years he produced internet media projects for the Buckminster Fuller Institute, then located in Santa Barbara, CA, where he was living. From 2005-2009 he lived on the Big Island of Hawaii, immersing in the study of “pod consciousness” with the Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins, and composing, recording and producing a collaborative album of original music, called Mystery of Souls.
Marshall is a Board Member of the Resonance Science Foundation (serving as President from 2006 to 2019), as well as co-designer, writer and producer of the Resonance Academy, launched in 2014, for which he continues to serve as a member of the Faculty. From 2007 to 2012, Marshall served as Associate Producer for the documentary film, Thrive: What On Earth Will It Take?, which is now one of the most widely viewed independent documentary films, and is collaborating again with the Thrive team as Co-Director of Visual Effects and Associate Producer for Thrive II: This Is What It Takes! (coming in 2020).
About Jennifer K. Hill
Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.
In 2010, Jennifer opened her own corporate/legal staffing company, JHill’s Staffing Services, Inc., which was acquired by Marcum Search LLC in February of 2018, where she became the President of the California Search Division until recently transitioning to a Consultant role with the company.
In 2013, Jennifer published her first book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job.” She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry, and recently released her second book, “101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times” on Amazon Kindle.
In 2019, Jennifer co-founded a business consulting firm, MetaBizics LLC, which offers business consulting services to corporations, leaders, and entrepreneurs.
In 2020, Jennifer co-created the Coalition for Global Unity. The Coalition offers free weekly meditations from world leaders, teachers, and influencers on Awake TV Network at 12pm PT every Monday.
Jennifer also hosts a weekly radio show on LA Talk Radio, called “Get Yourself the Job,” with over 30,000 listeners a month, and hosts a TV show on Awake TV Network called “Conversations for Consciousness” where she recently interviewed Deepak Chopra & Don Hoffman about their new respective books on consciousness. Jennifer is deeply passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.
