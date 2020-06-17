Deepak Chopra, Don Hoffman, and Roger Nelson join Jennifer K. Hill for Discussions on Consciousness on Awake TV Network
Jennifer K. Hill
Deepak Chopra and Don Hoffman join Jennifer K. Hill for Part: 2 of the series "Solving the Hard Problem of Consciousness" on Awake TV Network
Deepak Chopra is one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following months of unrest and uncertainty, Jennifer K. Hill interviews top thought leaders in the world on the subject of consciousness. Hill speaks with UCI Professor Don Hoffman, and best-selling author Dr. Deepak Chopra, about their respective books on consciousness "A Case Against Reality," and "Metahuman" in an episode airing on Wednesday June 24th, 2020 at 8:00am on http://awaketvnetwork.live
— TIME Magazine
Additionally, Hill interviews the founder of the Global Consciousness Project, Dr. Roger Nelson, on June 25th at 7:00am PT on Awake TV Network about his project and his studies regarding the possibility of a global consciousness that can be studied through the use of random number generators. Studies included data from these random number generators on the day Princess Diana died, 9/11 and many other impactful world events.
--------------------
About Dr. Deepak Chopra:
DEEPAK CHOPRA MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author of over 89 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His 90th book and national bestseller,Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential (Harmony Books), unlocks the secrets to moving beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century.”
--------------------
About Professor Don Hoffman:
Donald Hoffman received a PhD from MIT, and is a Professor of Cognitive Sciences at the University of California, Irvine. He is an author of over 120 scientific papers and three books, including The Case Against Reality: Why Evolution Hid the Truth from Our Eyes. He received a Distinguished Scientific Award of the American Psychological Association for early career research, the Rustum Roy Award of the Chopra Foundation, and the Troland Research Award of the US National Academy of Sciences. His writing has appeared in Scientific American, New Scientist, LA Review of Books, and Edge, and his work has been featured in Wired, Quanta, The Atlantic, Ars Technica, National Public Radio, Discover Magazine, and Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman. He has a TED Talk titled “Do we see reality as it is?”
His book "The Case Against Reality: Why Evolution Hid the Truth from Our Eyes" is shortlisted in Physics World Book of the Year 2019.
http://www.cogsci.uci.edu/~ddhoff/
--------------------
About Dr. Roger Nelson:
Roger D. Nelson is the director of the Global Consciousness Project (GCP), an international, multi-laboratory collaboration founded in 1997 which aimed to study collective consciousness. From 1980 to 2002, he was Coordinator of Research at the Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research (PEAR) laboratory at Princeton University. His professional focus was the study of consciousness and intention and the role of the mind in the physical world. His work integrates science and spirituality, including research that is directly focused on numinous communal experiences.
Building on years of laboratory experiments studying the effects of human intention on sensitive engineering equipment, Nelson began using random event generator (REG) technology in the field to study effects of special states of group consciousness. This led to the GCP, a globally distributed network of REGs around the world sending data continuously over the Internet to a server in Princeton, NJ. The network is designed to register indications of a hypothesized global consciousness responding to major world events such as 9/11/2001, the beginnings of wars, or New Year's Eve.
Nelson's professional degrees are in experimental cognitive psychology. Until his retirement in 2002, he served as the coordinator of experimental work in the Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research Lab (PEAR), directed by Robert Jahn in the department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, School of Engineering/Applied Science, Princeton University.
Dr. Nelson also discusses his recent scientific findings during the midst of COVID-19. Nelson also did another special on consciousness with Dr. Rollin McCraty on Awake TV Network which can be found here: https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/videos/the-global-consciousness-project-conversations-with-creator-dr-roger-nelson
--------------------
About Jennifer K. Hill:
Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.
In 2013, Jennifer published her book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job,” and in 2020 she published "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry.
Jennifer also hosts a weekly radio show on LA Talk Radio, called “Get Yourself the Job,” with over 30,000 listeners a month, where she interviews experts and authors from around the world on the subject of landing one’s dream job. Jennifer is very passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.
In 2020, Jennifer co-created the Coalition for Global Unity which hosts weekly, free meditations with leaders, teachers and influencers from around the world every Monday at 12pm PT on https://awaketv.vhx.tv/browse
Recently, Jennifer Hill has partnered with renown celebrity vocal coach Arthur Joseph to create a masterclass on deeper listening. Arthur's exclusive clientele includes Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Jones and Emmitt Smith. Learn more at: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/509002401/communication-strategist-and-speech-coach-to-the-stars-arthur-joseph-to-teach-in-workshop-first-time-in-20-years.
--------------------
About Awake TV Network:
Coined the "Spiritual Netflix," Awake TV is an interactive conscious media platform that hosts weekly live-streaming shows on a wide variety of awakening topics including both free and subscriber based content.
Jennifer Hill
Metabizics
+1 760-641-3477
email us here
Solving the Hard Problem of Consciousness: Part 1