COMMUNICATION STRATEGIST AND SPEECH COACH TO THE STARS, ARTHUR JOSEPH, TO TEACH IN WORKSHOP - FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS
MetaBizic’s mission is to empower business leaders, corporations and entrepreneurs by harnessing metaphysical principles to create greater success, profitability and sustainability across all industries.
Recently Jennifer Hill and Dean Bill Mauer acted as co-moderators of the panel, where Deepak Chopra and Proffessor Hoffman unpacked exclusive insights from their latest releases.
Hill recently launched a TV show on Awake TV Network (www.awaketvnetwork.com) every Thursday at 7am PST where she interviews metaphysicists, corporate thought-leaders, experts and transformational mavens on how to leverage these principles in business. Hi
Arthur Joseph’s, proprietary voice and leadership training program, Vocal Awareness,™ is designed to teach Communication Mastery through a disciplined regimen of highly- specific techniques designed to cultivate an embodied and enhanced leadership presenc
Unleash your voice's potential with Arthur Joseph, celebrity vocal coach to Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Jones and Emmitt Smith, hosted by Metabizics & Jennifer Hill.
The Art of Deeper Listening, will be held February 11th, 2020 at 1925 Century Park East, 17th Fl. Conference room A, Los Angeles CA 90067 from 4pm-6pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-deeper-listening-with-arthur-joseph-jennifer-hill-tickets-91083271517.
During this highly-interactive workshop, Arthur along with speaker, entrepreneur and TV Host, Jennifer Hill will share their experiences on how listening more deeply and learning this skill can help you discover your own life's purpose and generate greater professional success and personal fulfillment.
“For anyone aspiring to improve as a leader, no matter your line of work, I highly recommend taking the time to learn more about Arthur Joseph’s Vocal Awareness Method for true leadership. Don’t underestimate the importance of your voice and its enormous potential for making a positive difference in your personal life, your business life, and the organization you represent.”
– Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League
Arthur Joseph’s, proprietary voice and leadership training program, Vocal Awareness,™ is designed to teach Communication Mastery through a disciplined regimen of highly- specific techniques designed to cultivate an embodied and enhanced leadership presence. The Vocal Awareness Program has a proven track record of success with business leaders, world class athletes, broadcasters, actors, singers, politicians, Fortune 100 companies and multinational corporations, including Roger Goodell, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Magic Johnson, Sean Connery, Angelina Jolie, Pierce Brosnan, Lucie Arnaz, Arnold Schwarzenegger and many others, as well as ESPN, NFL, NFL Network, Ernst & Young, Disney, Toyota, Ritz-Carlton, the Federal Reserve Bank and more who have all recognized the significance of Empowerment Through Voice.
About Arthur Samuel Joseph
Arthur Samuel Joseph M.A., founder and chairman of the Vocal Awareness Institute, today is widely-recognized as one of the world’s foremost communication strategists and authorities on the human voice. A renowned teacher/mentor, Mr. Joseph’s mission is to Change the World through Voice.
Mr. Joseph has taught globally for over five decades. His varied client list includes national and international leaders in politics, business, entertainment and broadcasting, the hospitality industries as well as among world-class athletes, motivational speakers, life coaches, noted actors, singers and other luminaries of the stage and screen. Formerly on the faculty at the University of Southern California School of Theatre, he has been a visiting artist at both Yale and George Washington Universities, and visiting professor in the New York University Graduate Extension program, among many others nationally and internationally.
His lifelong dedication to his mission, “To change the world through Voice” imbues his work with a vital sense of urgency as our relationships, our culture, our nation, and our global community becomes increasingly dependent upon communication technology and social media to do the work of communication. As Mr. Joseph states, “We are on the cusp of losing the art of public discourse.” He has become a lone voice in raising the alarm that we aren’t simply losing the ability to communicate, we are losing our innate ability to connect with each other on even the most basic levels—physically, psychologically, and spiritually.
About MetaBizics
MetaBizic’s mission is to empower business leaders, corporations and entrepreneurs by harnessing metaphysical principles to create greater success, profitability and sustainability across all industries.
MetaBizics was founded by Jennifer Hill and Sharon Leischner.
About Jennifer Hill
Hill recently launched a TV show on Awake TV Network (www.awaketvnetwork.com) every Thursday at 7am PST where she interviews metaphysicists, corporate thought-leaders, experts and transformational mavens on how to leverage these principles in business. Hill builds on the success of her weekly radio show “Get Yourself the Job,” which has been running for nearly four years on www.latalkradio.com, and her success as an entrepreneur who took her company from inception, to profitability and acquisition.
Jennifer Hill was the founder of JHill Staffing which was acquired by Marcum Search LLC in 2018, where she served as the President of her division in California.
In 2013, Hill published her self-help book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide Finding A Dream Job”, which received positive reviews on GoodReads.
Hill is passionate about her philanthropic endeavours which include sponsoring and building schools in Nepal and Senegal in collaboration with BuildOn.
Jennifer Hill
Metabizics
+1 760-641-3477
email us here
The Secret of Vocal Awareness Vocal Exercises
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.