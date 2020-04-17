HeartMath & Awake TV Network Launching a New Series: Navigating with the Heart, Conversations for These Trying Times

Rollin McCraty-Director of Research at HeartMath Institute Sarah Moor-Master Trainer at HeartMath Institute Philip Merry- Keynote Speaker, Leadership & Team Consultant and Trainer at HeartMath Institute Saturdays at 11am PT (2pm ET) on AwakeTVNetwork.live

Beginning on Saturday, April 18th, HeartMath Institute will be streaming the free “Navigating with the Heart” five-part series on Awake TV Network.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Episode 1 of the Navigating with the Heart: Conversations for These Trying Times series will air live on Saturday, April 18th at 11:00 AM PDT / 2:00 PM EDT. Tune in live on Awake TV Network . Episodes 2-5 will air on the following four Saturdays at the same time.Around the world, people are collectively facing a difficult time, experiencing fear, anxiety, anger, and frustration that can seem overwhelming and inescapable. In response, the first episode titled, “Approaches to Help Move Beyond Fear in Difficult Times” will feature three of HeartMath Institute’s master trainers, Rollin McCraty, Philip Merry and Sarah Moor who will address the following:• Acknowledge the fear many people are experiencing and ways to reduce it,• Share a useful technique for reducing stressful emotions,• Show how better decisions can be made as perspectives shift, and• How the pandemic has brought out the very best in people, and the opportunity this creates for more care and connectedness.Series Episodes:Episode 1: April 18, 11 a.m. PDTApproaches to Help Move Beyond Fear in Difficult TimesEpisode 2: April 25, 11 a.m. PDTMaintaining Family Peace and Harmony During These TimesEpisode 3: May 2, 11 a.m. PDTYour Gratitude Matters: What Gives Caregivers Courage on the Front Lines of COVID‑19Episode 4: May 9, 11 a.m. PDTWe’re in This Together: The Collective Experience of Trauma and HealingEpisode 5: May 16, 11 a.m. PDTOn the Front Lines: Conversations for First Responders and Their FamiliesAbout HeartMath Institute:HMI has developed reliable, scientifically validated tools since 1991 helping people reduce and avoid stress while experiencing increased peace, satisfaction and enjoyment. Research at the HeartMath Institute shows that, adding heart to our daily activities and connections produces measurable benefits to our own and others’ well-being.We are at the dawn of recognizing Love as the new transformational intelligence.• Rollin McCraty, Ph.D., HeartMath Institute director of research, a leading researcher on the heart’s critical role in human physiology and psychophysiology.• Philip Merry, a keynote speaker, global leadership and team consultant, trainer, coach, and facilitator. Philip has a Ph.D. in Synchronicity and Leadership.• Sarah Moor, a HeartMath Master Trainer and Mentor. She is the instructor for the HeartMath Building Personal Resilience mentoring certification program. Sarah also co‑authored Transforming Stress for Teens.About Awake TV Network:Coined the "Spiritual Netflix," Awake TV is an interactive conscious media platform that hosts weekly live-streaming shows on a wide variety of awakening topics including both free and subscriber based content..

