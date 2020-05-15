TV Host & Entrepreneur Publishes her 2nd Book on Tools to Handle COVID-19 & makes it available for $1.00, this week only

Jennifer K. Hill 101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times Stop Hoping...Start Hunting! A Job Seeker's Guide to Finding a Dream Job

Jennifer K. Hill releases a book series on Amazon Kindle Store: 101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times

I highly recommend this book. Jennifer not only guides you through many spiritual practices, but she also tells you how to get there. Definitely recommend reading, you will not be disappointed!” — Diana Fortin

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TV & radio host, author, speaker, and entrepreneur, Jennifer K. Hill, wrote and published her second book " 101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times " during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing from practices she utilized during a solitary 60-day quarantine in London, she shares inspiration from teachers such as Deepak Chopra, David Ghiyam, Julien Adler, Arthur Joseph, Dr, Mark Goulston, and many others to provide actionable tools to find peace in a chaotic situation. Recognizing that individualized approaches for coping with individual situations would be the most helpful for readers, Hill provides over 100 resources in her book for people looking to explore spiritual tools she offers including meditation, heart-talking and inner child work.Known for her infectious personality, Hill had published her first book " Stop Hoping...Start Hunting! A Job Seeker's Guide to a Dream Job " in 2013 and was traveling around the country for her first book tour when she "accidentally" appeared on Conan O'Brien's show. At the time, the episode and her first book went viral, garnering over 1.2 million views on Conan's YouTube Channel.The 10-book series will support people who are struggling with solitude, unemployment, stress and uncertainty. The first of 10 Books is available immediately on Amazon Kindle Store. Book 2 is on the way!In addition to the written tools, Hill hosts Global Meditations every Monday at 12pm PT on Awake TV Network with the Coalition for Global Unity



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.