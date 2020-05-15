TV Host & Entrepreneur Publishes her 2nd Book on Tools to Handle COVID-19 & makes it available for $1.00, this week only
Jennifer K. Hill releases a book series on Amazon Kindle Store: 101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times
Known for her infectious personality, Hill had published her first book "Stop Hoping...Start Hunting! A Job Seeker's Guide to a Dream Job" in 2013 and was traveling around the country for her first book tour when she "accidentally" appeared on Conan O'Brien's show. At the time, the episode and her first book went viral, garnering over 1.2 million views on Conan's YouTube Channel.
The 10-book series will support people who are struggling with solitude, unemployment, stress and uncertainty. The first of 10 Books is available immediately on Amazon Kindle Store. Book 2 is on the way!
In addition to the written tools, Hill hosts Global Meditations every Monday at 12pm PT on Awake TV Network with the Coalition for Global Unity.
