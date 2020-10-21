Do you play your career like a hand of poker?
Hill recently launched a TV show on Awake TV Network (www.awaketvnetwork.com) every Thursday at 7am PST where she interviews metaphysicists, corporate thought-leaders, experts and transformational mavens on how to leverage these principles in business.
Jennifer K. Hill and Brandon Maslan Co-host "Get Yourself the Job" Mondays at 4pm Pacific Time on LA Talk Radio and teach job seekers how to "play their hand"LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill and Maslan join forces to help teach job seeker's how their career is like a hand of poker. They share that by carefully playing one's hand, a person can get ahead in their career and have unprecedented success.
The steps to playing "career poker"?
Step 1: Knowing what cards you have that you can play
Step 2: Knowing when to play them
Step 3: Knowing how to play them
Tune in live on Mondays at 4pm Pacific Time to https://www.latalkradio.com/ to learn more tips about how to ensure you are best positioned to find the job you want and thrive in the career you have.
CLICK HERE for the most recent episodes on iTunes.
Hill and Maslan recently interviewed the former Chairman of PlayStation Studios, Shawn Layden, on the show. For the full interview, use this link:
https://www.facebook.com/49610374676/videos/3422811747809328
____________________________
About Brandon Maslan
Brandon Maslan is an executive coach, paid speaker, board member and corporate trainer. He has collaborated, partnered and coached hundreds of executives in the advancement of their careers, getting on to Boards and the overall expansion of their professional brands. His primary focus is on developing current and future leaders to be their most powerful selves and establishing their executive presence to effectuate positive change. In addition, he has done trainings for thousands of people on a variety of topics around career and personal development. His expertise extends to helping companies build world class cultures where all employees thrive.
He is also the Founder of BAM Leadership Coaching, which focuses on helping individuals rise in their careers and navigate around roadblocks that may occur whether they be internal or external. Through a belief that “life begins at the end of our comfort zone” BAM allows people to push onwards and upwards to be their strongest and most authentic selves. In addition, it helps develop the next generation of rising star leaders in organizations while closely coaching and collaborating with the VP/C-Suite around developing strong culture and collaborative summits.
For the last 6 years he worked as an Executive Advisor and Corporate Training Specialist at Advancing Women Executives (AWE – www.inAWE.com). AWE's mission is to increase the number of women in senior management and on boards to improve the overall global economy and create lasting social impact. Through AWE, Brandon actively engaged with executive women, male allies and their companies to improve business by promoting women and those that advocate for them. The work Brandon does now is the culmination of his career. He has always been a passionate advocate for others, utilizing his voice to create positive change. He sees the best in others while empowering them to see the best in themselves and those around them.
Brandon is a recovering attorney and former recruiter who lives with his wife in beautiful Oakland, California along with their daughter - yet another reason he is proud to be a male ally, anti-bully and Feminist. He earned his coaching credentials from the Co-Active Training Institute and his Law Degree from University of Maryland School of Law.
____________________________
About Jennifer K. Hill
Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.
In 2010, Jennifer opened her own corporate/legal staffing company, JHill’s Staffing Services, Inc., which was acquired by Marcum Search LLC in February of 2018, where she became the President of the California Search Division until recently transitioning to a Consultant role with the company.
In 2013, Jennifer published her first book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job.” She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry, and recently released her second book, “101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times” on Amazon Kindle.
In 2019, Jennifer co-founded a business consulting firm, MetaBizics LLC, which offers business consulting services to corporations, leaders, and entrepreneurs.
In 2020, Jennifer co-created the Coalition for Global Unity. The Coalition offers free weekly meditations from world leaders, teachers, and influencers on Awake TV Network at 12pm PT every Monday.
Jennifer also hosts a weekly radio show on LA Talk Radio, called “Get Yourself the Job,” with over 30,000 listeners a month, and hosts a TV show on Awake TV Network called “Conversations for Consciousness” where she recently interviewed Deepak Chopra & Don Hoffman about their new respective books on consciousness. Jennifer is deeply passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.
Jennifer Hill
MetaBizics LLC
+1 760-641-3477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Interview with Hill, Maslan, and Layden