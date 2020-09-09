Can we change feelings of unworthiness to feelings of health and wholeness?
Dr. Dain Heer, co-founder of Access Consciousness joins Jennifer K. Hill on September 10th, World Suicide Prevention Day, on Awake TV Network at 7:00am PT
It’s Your Choice, NOT Your Upbringing That Creates Your Reality”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of World Suicide Prevention day on September 10th, Dr. Dain Heer, Co-Founder of Access Consciousness, joins Jennifer K. Hill for a special episode of "Conversations for Consciousness" on Awake TV Network at 7:00am PT to discuss how to handle feelings of unworthiness.
— Dr. Dain Heer
Dr. Heer will share wisdom from Access Consciousness, and will discuss Access Bars®. He will discuss how Access Bars® utilize special points on the head to stimulate positive change. Additionally, Dr. Heer will share from his own personal mental health journey.
CLICK HERE to watch the episode live tomorrow at 7:00am PT or stream the episode anytime after that for free by going to: https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/videos/jennifer-hill-s4e6?fbclid=IwAR3JCjDpypS09L2hZWsuCXhd0hqauuB67nj3MGAYEbSqj3-fKtMLDlEjgwo
Dr Dain Heer is an author, change-maker, speaker and co-creator of Access Consciousness, one of the largest personal development companies practiced in 174 countries. For more than twenty years, Heer has travelled the world, sharing his unique insights on relationship, money, happiness and consciousness. Growing up in the ghetto in Los Angeles, Heer was exposed to constant abuse however he never chose to be a victim. In his talks and workshops, he uses a set of tools and provides step by step energetic processes to get people out of the conclusions and judgments that are keeping them stuck on a cycle of no choice and no change- leading them into moments of awe that they have the power to change anything.
Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.
In 2010, Jennifer opened her own corporate/legal staffing company, JHill’s Staffing Services, Inc., which was acquired by Marcum Search LLC in February of 2018, where she became the President of the California Search Division until recently transitioning to a Consultant role with the company.
In 2013, Jennifer published her first book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job.” She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry, and recently released her second book, “101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times” on Amazon Kindle.
In 2019, Jennifer co-founded a business consulting firm, MetaBizics LLC, which offers business consulting services to corporations, leaders, and entrepreneurs.
In 2020, Jennifer co-created the Coalition for Global Unity. The Coalition offers free weekly meditations from world leaders, teachers, and influencers on Awake TV Network at 12pm PT every Monday.
Jennifer also hosts a weekly radio show on LA Talk Radio, called “Get Yourself the Job,” with over 30,000 listeners a month, and hosts a TV show on Awake TV Network called “Conversations for Consciousness” where she recently interviewed Deepak Chopra & Don Hoffman about their new respective books on consciousness. Jennifer is deeply passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.
