The current healthcare crisis has created a need for alternative means of healing--Thought leaders offer wisdom

The "Healing from the Inside Out" event provides a solution to this need. This global event on February 18th thru the 20th provides awareness and tools

Whether we realize it or not, all of us are responsible for creating the body we live in.” — DEEPAK CHOPRA™

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the global health crisis hitting an all-time peak, the Global Peace Tribe has a remedy: Healing from the Inside Out. This event features top thought leaders ranging from DEEPAK CHOPRA™ in the United States to Shakti Durga out of Australia. Together, these visionaries offer their wisdom and tools on how to heal.

The event, put on by Scott Catamas of Awakening World, will take place the evenings of February 18th and 19th, as well as the morning of February 20th.

Teresa Collins and Jennifer K. Hill will co-host the event with Catamas, and Khadíjih Mitchell-Polka will offer special grounding meditations.

It is complimentary to register and attend this weekend event.

For more details please use this link: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eiy69w2zf146155e&llr=gsx688iab

About DEEPAK CHOPRA™

DEEPAK CHOPRA™ MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is the author of over 90 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. For the last thirty years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution and his 92nd book, Abundance (Harmony Books) provides an enlightening guide to success, fulfillment, wholeness, and plenty, offering practical advice on how to cultivate a sense of abundance in times of fear and insecurity. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century.” www.deepakchopra.com

About Shakti Durga

Formerly a successful Sydney Barrister and currently the mother of two grown-up children, Shakti Durga is a spiritually realized being who understands all the trials, tribulations and heartfelt desires of modern life. To Shakti Durga, the spiritual path is not only about meditation and transcendence, but also about having more joy in life, richer relationships with friends, family members, partners and colleagues, a blazing sense of purpose and meaning, and enough abundance to support the life the soul desires. To this end, Shakti Durga has written several books and created her own neo-shamanic healing modality and developed many seminars and that help people weave spiritual tools and concepts into practical everyday existence – to really heal old wounds, open the heart, manifest abundance and create Heaven on Earth.

About Dr. Bradley Nelson

Dr. Bradley Nelson is author of the best-selling book, "The Emotion Code.” It explains how to identify and release trapped emotions that block us from wellness. A new edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit EmotionCodeGift.com.

About Scott Catamas

Scott had a very successful career as a writer, director and producer of Educational Programming, where he won multiple Emmy Awards and reached millions of people through his productions. When the Pandemic hit, Scott immediately put together a full slate of free online programs with his Senior Love Coaches. He is also partnered with longtime friend Debra Giusti to create “SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE for THE GLOBAL PEACE TRIBE”, a wildly popular online inspirational variety show that currently reaches 50,000 people per week worldwide. Through The Love Coach Academy, there are currently a dozen weekly online shows happening supporting people through the challenges of this time in history. In 2022, he started a new online series entitled THE AWAKENING WORLD that provides 3 shows over the course of the weekend that explores important social and cultural topics. The guests on Scott's show includes many famous New Thought luminaries (i.e. Marianne Williamson, Rev. Michael Beckwith, Greg Braden) and Musical Artists (Deva Premal & Miten, Krishna Das, Jai Uttal, Donna DeLory). Scott especially enjoys introducing the "Next Generation" of Leaders to his audience.

For more info go to www.LoveCoachScott.com, www.LoveCoachAcademy.com and www.GlobalPeaceTribe.com

About Teresa Collins

Teresa Collins is a co-founder of the Global Coherence Pulse with 20+ years of innovation experience. Teresa is committed to being a coherent presence on the planet and dedicated to inspiring and serving the emergence of heart-centered communities of practice and embodied purpose.

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill is an author, speaker, TV host, entrepreneur and thought leader. She has hosted popular shows with Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Rollin McCraty, Dr. Dain Heer, and many other leaders from around the world. When she is not hosting or speaking, she loves to give back and has built two schools in 3rd world countries.

About Khadíjih Mitchell-Polka

Khadíjih Mitchell-Polka is a Meditation Guide & Intuitive Mentor, she guides individuals to reconnect with their mind, body, and spirit by embracing moments of stillness and honoring the inner work that is required for their personal path.