Why do organizations keep losing their key Millennial team members? Hear what experts Dr. Julia Ivy & Jennifer Hill say
Dr. Julia Ivy-Author of the Be-Edge Method, and strategy and international business executive professor and faculty director at Northeastern University
Join Dr. Ivy and Jennifer Hill for "Creating Synergy in the Sandbox" on August 12th at 8am PT (11am ET)
Though I still had a long way to learn and needed to gain more experience, I relied on the BE-EDGE experience to establish myself as a transformational force.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Julia Ivy and Jennifer K. Hill have teamed up to create a new workshop for business leaders on how they can create synergy between Millennials and other generations. Dr. Ivy’s 25-year research and practice in psychology, strategy, and organizational transformation let her define a four-step method of how organizations can capitalize on Millennials’ uniqueness. The workshop combines Ivy’s findings with Hill’s 15+ years of recruitment of all generations to create this dynamic workshop on creating synergy as a competitive edge for your organization.
— JL Cambridge International, Inc. (Taiwan branch)
By the end of workshop, you:
-Have a novel view on your company as a sandbox – a space for embeddedness and creation
-Learn the “Crafting Your Edge” way for navigating the energy of your sandbox
-Understand why people would or would not want to join you in your sandbox
-Analyze Millennials as members of your sandbox and the space they need to become
involved contributors
-Discover how the BE-EDGE Method synchronizes Millennials with the energy, culture, and
strategies of the organizational sandbox as a whole.
CLICK HERE for tickets for their August 12th talk from 8:00am-9:30am PT or look on Eventbrite for the event.
____________________
About Dr. Julia Ivy:
Julia Ivy, PhD Psych, PhD Mgmt, is an Executive Professor at D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, a researcher, practitioner, and expert on boutique employability. She has created BE-EDGE as a sequence of actions behind the “Make Your CaseShape Your Space” Method to synchronize personal strategies of multidimensional talents with organizational strategies of their employers. Julia Ivy
applied the method in 160+ projects for organizations in 22 countries. Her current focus is on Millennials and accomplished career changes, and on the businesses that are open to integrate these talents as a source of competitive edge. Her new book is Crafting Your Edge for Today’s Job Market: Using the BE-EDGE Method for Consulting Cases and Capstone Projects.
_____________________
About Jennifer K. Hill:
Jennifer K. Hill has spoken at numerous national and local conferences on topics such as: leadership, empowerment, intergenerational workforces, recruitment, and retention. Hill also has written two books and has published two white papers in collaboration with the Association of Legal Administrators on changes in the legal industry. She hosts a weekly radio show called Get Yourself the Job, in addition to a
weekly TV show called Conversations for Consciousness on Awake TV Network, where she recently interviewed Professor Don Hoffman and internationally renowned best-selling author, Deepak Chopra about their respective books on consciousness.
Jennifer Hill
MetaBizics LLC
+1 760-641-3477
email us here