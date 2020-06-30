Week 15 of 52 weeks of global meditations with leaders from around the world happens this Monday on Awake TV Network
Dr. Dain Heer of Access Consciousness facilitates this week's meditation experience and Patrji from the Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement conducts week 16
It’s Your Choice, NOT Your Upbringing That Creates Your Reality”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 9th of 2020, a group of world leaders and organizations including: Dr. Deepak Chopra, Unplug Meditation, Sister Jenna with Americameditating.org, the HeartMath Institute, The Kabbalah Center, and many others joined together to facilitate a global meditation with over 100,000 people meditating from around the world in coherence. This initial meditation birthed the Coalition for Global Unity with world leaders, teachers, and influencers facilitating free weekly meditations for 52 weeks straight every Monday at 12pm PT (3pm ET) on Awake TV Network.
This week, on Monday 7/6, Dr. Dain Heer (co-founder of Access Consciousness) facilitates the weekly meditation experience. Other upcoming leaders and teachers facilitating weekly meditations include: Dr. Mark Goulston, Patriji and his daughter Pari from the Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement, Kimberly Gamble from Thrive, Teresa Collins with the Global Coherence Project, and Marshall Lefferts, author of Cosmometry, as well as many others.
Tune in this Monday at 12pm PT to https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/
You can also go to: https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/coalition-for-global-unity-leaders-influencers to watch all prior Coalition meditation experiences.
About Dr. Dain Heer
Dr. Dain Heer is a joy-seeking, reality-bending author, motivational speaker and change-maker, renowned globally for his provocative views on life, consciousness and creation. For more than twenty years, Heer has travelled the world, sharing his unique insights on relationships, money, body work, happiness and consciousness. Through his books, workshops, articles and media appearances, Heer empowers people from every culture, country, age and social strata to create the life, money and relationships they truly desire.
Heer is a co-creator of Access Consciousness, a personal development modality practiced in more than 173 countries. He has a vast and engaged social media following that daily reaches hundreds of thousands of people through his live seminars and online presentations, and also attracts millions of viewers on YouTube.
Originally trained as a chiropractor, he has developed a completely different approach to healing; empowering and inspiring people to tap into and recognize their own abilities and knowing. Heer is also a pioneer in the understanding of subtle energy and its effects on change, health and well-being and has developed his own process known as the Energetic Synthesis of Being(ESB).
Growing up in the ghetto in Los Angeles, Heer was exposed to constant mental, physical, emotional, sexual and monetary abuse from a young age. However, he never chose to be a victim. Instead, he discovered the power of personal transformation, allowance, courage and resilience. He has learned to transform life’s challenges into a gift of strength. Above all, Heer realized that his inherent deep caring for others had never faded.
Over time, Heer recognized that he had the ability to empower people to heal themselves, by choosing to approach healing in a new and powerful way. In his talks and workshops, he uses a unique set of tools and provides step by step energetic processes to get people out of the conclusions and judgments that are keeping them stuck in a cycle of no choice and no change – leading them into moments of awe that have the power to change anything.
Heer is a keen entrepreneur and a benevolent business leader. He is the co-founder of a diverse range of businesses including El Lugar, a resort in Costa Rica that utilizes biodynamic land management, Castello di Casalborgone, a luxurious castle in Italy that invites people to experience the elegance of living; and the Double D Ranch outside Houston, Texas, showing the world a different way of living.
About the Coalition for Global Unity
The intention of the Coalition for Global Unity is to generate wholeness within ourselves, and thus the world through uniting our consciousness once a week in meditation for 52 weeks. Each member of the Coalition facilitates a free, weekly meditation experience on Awake TV Network which will begin at 12pm PT and go for approximately 30 minutes.
https://coalition4globalunity.com
About Awake TV Network
Awake TV is an interactive, conscious media platform. Coined "The Spiritual Netflix", we have a variety of channels and we host weekly live-streaming shows on awakening topics. We host live events and documentaries. Our International team of 60+ teachers are experts in science, spirituality, health, wellness, metaphysics, parenting, mindfulness, environmentalism, energy medicine, and unity consciousness. Awake TV’s mission is to open the minds and hearts of humanity. We support the elevation of consciousness in all facets of society. We support the New World Paradigm with our high vibrational programming. We have over 1,800 videos of high vibrational content. We launched our platform on 11.11.19. Our focus is to raise the vibrational frequency of consciousness on our planet."
