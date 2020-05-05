Business Consultants Help Owners of Companies Discover Their Hidden Super Powers

www.metabizics.com Jean Jewell, Consultant Shannon Leischner, Consultant Jennifer K. Hill, Consultant

New weekly think tank call offers 3 weeks of free coaching for business owners, entrepreneurs and leaders looking for new revenue models.

The MetaBizics Think Thank has allowed me to feel appreciated, valued, and focused not just on spirituality, but on massive business growth which I have been craving for 10+ years.” — Darrell Hulse II

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 13th, 2020 at 8:30am PT join MetaBizics Consultants: Shannon Leischner, Jean Jewell and Jennifer K. Hill for their first of three, free 1-hour Think Tank calls for business owners.The MAPP (MetaBizics Abundance Powerhouse Program) is in the palm of your hand. Many business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs are pivoting to create new channels of business and new ways of doing business altogether.During this weekly call, MetaBizics consultants will provide tools, techniques and processes to reinvent your business and lay the groundwork for your future by helping you map the path ahead.There will also be an opportunity for Q&A during the second half of each call where you can receive business advice from our consultants and share ideas with other business leaders.This MAPP program will be free for our inaugural month of May. To join us, CLICK HERE to register for a free ticket and we will send you the details for the event along with a form to help us better understand your business goals and support you with your success.



