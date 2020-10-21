Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
What are the 101 spiritual tools that can help to get us through these uncertain times?

101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times

Hill recently launched a TV show on Awake TV Network (www.awaketvnetwork.com) every Thursday at 7am PST where she interviews leaders on her show "Conversations for Consciousness"/She also Co-hosts "Get Yourself the Job" on LA Talk Radio Mondays at 4pm PT

Author, Speaker, and TV Host Jennifer K. Hill releases her second book to serve as a compass to help people find their center

Our words are our paintbrushes that allow us to create the world we live in. Without words to describe our world, there is nothingness.”
— Jennifer K. Hill
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April of 2020, Hill found herself terribly ill, all alone, and quarantined in London thousands of miles away from friends and family with no one to turn to. The only solace she had were the 101 spiritual tools she had learned from her teachers such as Dr. Deepak Chopra, Reverend Michael Beckwith, and David Ghiyam. A few of these tools include: meditation, inner-child work, and gratitude.

It was her daily spiritual practices that got her through this period, and now Hill shares these tools in her new book "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." Book one in the series was written during her time quarantined in London and was released on May 12th, 2020.

She is already 75% of the way done with the second book in the series, which is due to be released early next year.

Hill recently interviewed with Rev Reg on her "Practical Magic" radio show on V81 Radio in the Philippines about her new book.

The interview can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/v81radio/videos/834215657349208

To pick up Hill's book, you can go to https://101spiritualtools.com/ or to Amazon.

You can also catch the free, weekly meditation classes she hosts with thought leaders from around the world every Monday on Awake TV Network at 12pm Pacific Time by clicking this link: https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/coalition-for-global-unity-leaders-influencers

About Jennifer K. Hill:
Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.

In 2013, Jennifer published her book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job,” and in 2020 she published "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry.

Jennifer also co-hosts a weekly radio show with Brandon Maslan on LA Talk Radio, called “Get Yourself the Job,” where she interviews experts and authors from around the world on the subject of landing one’s dream job. Jennifer is very passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

In 2020, Jennifer co-created the Coalition for Global Unity which hosts weekly, free meditations with leaders, teachers and influencers from around the world every Monday at 12pm PT on https://awaketv.vhx.tv/browse

Recently, Jennifer Hill has partnered with renown celebrity vocal coach Arthur Joseph to create a masterclass on deeper listening. Arthur's exclusive clientele includes Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Jones and Emmitt Smith. Learn more at: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/509002401/communication-strategist-and-speech-coach-to-the-stars-arthur-joseph-to-teach-in-workshop-first-time-in-20-years.

Jennifer Hill
MetaBizics LLC
+1 760-641-3477
email us here

Jennifer K. Hill interviews Dr. Deepak Chopra and Don Hoffman

