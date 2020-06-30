Is reality really real? Internationally best-selling author, Deepak Chopra and Professor Don Hoffman discuss on Awake TV

Dr. Deepak Chopra and Professor Don Hoffman Dr. Deepak Chopra, photo by Michael Allen Jennifer K. Hill Total Meditation by Deepak Chopra Awake TV Network

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day we find ourselves living in a whole new world, not sure which way is up and which way is down.In Episode 3 of "Conversations at the Intersection of Cutting Edge of Science and Spirituality" on Awake TV Network , Jennifer K. Hill asks Dr. Deepak Chopra and Professor Don Hoffman: "What is the universe made of?"Chopra and Hoffman concur, the answer could very well be consciousness. In this episode entitled "Everything is Nothing," Hoffman and Chopra debunk local and contextual realism, explaining that what you see might not be as real as you think."Conversations at the Intersection of Cutting Edge of Science and Spirituality" aims to explore consciousness, and how science and spirituality are beginning to come to the same essential truths from different perspectives. It launched 2020 in response to a growing friendship and mutual admiration between Deepak Chopra and Don Hoffman, and their desire to share their unique perspectives.

About Deepak Chopra™
DEEPAK CHOPRA™ MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is the author of over 89 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His 90th book and national bestseller, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential (Harmony Books), unlocks the secrets to moving beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as "one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century."

About Don Hoffman
Donald Hoffman received a PhD from MIT, and is a Professor of Cognitive Sciences at the University of California, Irvine. He is an author of over 120 scientific papers and three books, including The Case Against Reality: Why Evolution Hid the Truth from Our Eyes. He received a Distinguished Scientific Award of the American Psychological Association for early career research, the Rustum Roy Award of the Chopra Foundation, and the Troland Research Award of the US National Academy of Sciences. His writing has appeared in Scientific American, New Scientist, LA Review of Books, and Edge, and his work has been featured in Wired, Quanta, The Atlantic, Ars Technica, National Public Radio, Discover Magazine, and Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman. He has a TED Talk titled “Do we see reality as it is?”His book "The Case Against Reality: Why Evolution Hid the Truth from Our Eyes" is shortlisted in Physics World Book of the Year 2019._______________About Jennifer HillJennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.In 2013, Jennifer published her book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job,” and in 2020 she published "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry.Jennifer also hosts a weekly radio show on LA Talk Radio, called “Get Yourself the Job,” with over 30,000 listeners a month, where she interviews experts and authors from around the world on the subject of landing one’s dream job. Jennifer is very passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

About Awake TV Network
Awake TV is an interactive, conscious media platform. Coined "The Spiritual Netflix", we have a variety of channels and we host weekly live-streaming shows on awakening topics. We host live events and documentaries. Our International team of 60+ teachers are experts in science, spirituality, health, wellness, metaphysics, parenting, mindfulness, environmentalism, energy medicine, and unity consciousness. Awake TV's mission is to open the minds and hearts of humanity. We support the elevation of consciousness in all facets of society. We have over 1,800 videos of high vibrational content.

