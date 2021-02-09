Chicken Soup for the Soul: Could asking for the thing you dream of be the secret to receiving it?

Authors Mark Victor Hansen and Crystal Dwyer Hansen Author, Speaker, TV Host and Entrepreneur Jennifer K. Hill Ask by Mark Victor Hansen and Crystal Dwyer Hansen Awake TV Network https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/

Best-selling Author Mark Victor Hansen and International Speaker Crystal Dwyer Hansen join Jennifer K. Hill on Awake TV for Conversations for Consciousness

Believe you have a destiny to be great.” — Mark Victor Hansen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Jennifer K. Hill this Thursday, February 11th, at 7am PT on Awake TV Network as she speaks with co-creator of the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" book series Mark Victor Hansen and author and international speaker Crystal Dwyer Hansen about their new book "Ask."

They will explore concepts from the book, including how a person can "ask" for what they want and receive it.

_____________________________________________

Mark Victor Hansen bio:

Mark Victor Hansen is widely known as an American inspirational and motivational speaker, trainer, author, serial entrepreneur, and member of multiple board of directors. He is best known as the founder and co-creator of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book series, with more than 500 million books sold.

In the area of human potential, no one is better known and more respected than Mark Victor Hansen. For more than 44 years, he has focused solely on helping people and organizations reshape their personal vision of what’s possible. His powerful messages of possibility, opportunity, and action have helped create startling and powerful change in thousands of organizations and millions of individuals worldwide.

With his open, honest, endearing charismatic style, Mark captures his audience’s attention as well as their hearts. With his one-of-a-kind technique and masterful story-telling ability, he is one of the most dynamic and compelling speakers of our time.

You may know Mark as “that Chicken Soup for the Soul guy.” Mark and his business partner, Jack Canfield, created what TIME magazine called, “the publishing phenomenon of the decade.” With more than 500 million CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL books sold around the world, and over 100 licensed products in the marketplace, it is one of the most successful publishing franchises in the world today.

The Chicken Soup idea was just one of many that have propelled Mark into the worldwide spotlight as a sought-after keynote speaker, best-selling author, futurist, business leader, and marketing maven. ASK! THE BRIDGE FROM YOUR DREAMS TO YOUR DESTINY and YOU HAVE A BOOK IN YOU! Mark believes it again has lightening in a bottle and it will outsell even the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. The author of many books such as ONE MINUTE MILLIONAIRE, CRACKING THE MILLIONAIRE CODE, CASH IN A FLASH, THE RICHEST KIDS IN AMERICA, HOW TO MAKE THE REST OF YOUR LIFE THE BEST OF YOUR LIFE, THE MASTER MOTIVATOR, THE POWER OF FOCUS, THE ALADDIN FACTOR, DARE TO WIN, THE MIRACLE OF TITHING and others, Mark Victor Hansen has an extensive library of audio programs, video programs, and enriching articles in the areas of “big thinking”, sales performance, marketing, publishing, and personal and professional development.

His energy and exuberance travels still further through mediums such as television (Oprah, CNN and The Today Show), print (TIME, US News & World Report, USA Today, The New York Times and Entrepreneur) and countless radio and newspaper interviews as he assures every one of the inherent genius in all of us if we choose to access our centers of influence, leverage our strengths and take action. And now, hundreds of podcasts world-wide.

Mark Victor Hansen is the founder of MEGA Book Marketing University, MEGA Speaking Empire, and MEGA Marketing Magic, and Enlightened Millionaire Institute. Each of these annual conferences speaks to the specific needs of those who want to discover, create and launch business empires.

A passionate philanthropist and humanitarian, Mark teaches the principles of the four types of tithing: thinking, time, talent, and treasures. Favored charities are Horatio Alger Scholarships, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, Operation Smile, OCEANA, the Wyland Foundation, March of Dimes, Covenant House and is currently Co-Chairman (with his beloved wife, Crystal) of Childhelp Global Fundraising Campaign.

In the year 2000, The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans honored Mark with the prestigious Horatio Alger Award. Each year, this association honors American leaders who personify the virtues and principles inherent in the success stories written by nineteenth-century American author Horatio Alger, Jr.

As an award winner, Mark Victor Hansen’s extraordinary life achievements stand as a powerful example that the free enterprise system still offers an opportunity to all.

In 2004, Mark was inducted into the Sales & Marketing Executive International’s Hall of Fame, receiving the Ambassador of Free Enterprise award. He is also the recipient of the 2004 Visionary Philanthropist for Youth Award by Covenant House of CA.

In 2000, Northwood University honored him as the Outstanding Business Leader of the Year. In 2002, The University of Toledo presented Mark with an Honorary Ph.D. in Business Administration and established the Mark Victor Hansen Entrepreneurial Excellence Fund, which will help shape the minds of future business leaders and assist in the development of the faculty who will teach them. Additionally, Mark has ten honorary doctorates.

Mark Victor Hansen presents 50 seminars each year, serves as chairman of Mark Victor Hansen & Associates, Inc. He is co-founder and chief visionary officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Enterprises, Inc. and is the president of One Minute Millionaire, LLC.

______________________________________________

Crystal Dwyer Hansen bio:

Crystal Dwyer Hansen is an international speaker, researcher, corporate consultant, author, and entrepreneur. Her expertise is in the field of human potential. Through her years spent as a Transformational Life Coach, and Wellness/Nutrition Expert, she has seen people experience profound and lasting transformation in relationships, career, health & wellness, by tapping into their own inner resources. Having personally guided people from seemingly impossible states of depression, anxiety, and hopelessness—to triumph, freedom, and happiness, is what drives Crystal’s conviction that all people have unlimited potential for greatness if they only understand how to access those resources.

Crystal’s research in the fields of neuroscience, epigenetics, and quantum physics provides the scientific knowledge she uses to help people use their minds proactively and evolve their consciousness to move themselves out of misery and into a fulfilled and happy life.

Crystal’s personal coaching, speaking, CD and video programs, books, and articles have helped people all over the world. She is a Member of the International Coaching Federation, a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, the founder of Crystal Vision Life, Ltd, (crystalvisionlife.com) and Skinny Life™ a wellness company (skinnylife.com). Her book Skinny Life- The Secret to Being Physically, Emotionally, and Spiritually Fit, is available Barnes & Noble.com and Amazon.com. She travels the world with her husband, best-selling author and entrepreneur Mark Victor Hansen, speaking, inspiring, and teaching leadership. Crystal and Mark are releasing a new co-written book called ASK! The Bridge from Your Dreams to Your Destiny in Spring of 2020. They are both passionate about the health of our planet and the need to create comprehensively sustainable energy and water solutions. Together they are owners of Natural Power Concepts, a Hawaii based company focused on cleaning up the planet through natural energy devices. They live happily in beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona.

_______________________________________________

Jennifer K. Hill bio:

Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.

In 2010, Jennifer opened her own corporate/legal staffing company, JHill’s Staffing Services, Inc., which was acquired by Marcum Search LLC in February of 2018, where she became the President of the California Search Division until recently transitioning to a Consultant role with the company.

In 2013, Jennifer published her first book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job.” She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry, and recently released her second book, “101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times” on Amazon Kindle.

In 2019, Jennifer co-founded a business consulting firm, MetaBizics LLC, which offers business consulting services to corporations, leaders, and entrepreneurs.

In 2020, Jennifer co-created the Coalition for Global Unity. The Coalition offers free weekly meditations from world leaders, teachers, and influencers on Awake TV Network at 12pm PT every Monday. Additionally, in 2021, Jennifer co-founded a mobile healing app.

Jennifer also hosts a weekly radio show on LA Talk Radio, called “Get Yourself the Job,” with over 30,000 listeners a month, and hosts a TV show on Awake TV Network called “Conversations for Consciousness” where she recently interviewed Deepak Chopra & Don Hoffman about their new respective books on consciousness. Jennifer is deeply passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

For more press releases on Jennifer K. Hill and Deepak Chopra, as well as other thought leaders, please use the links below:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/519647106/deepak-chopra-don-hoffman-and-roger-nelson-join-jennifer-k-hill-for-discussions-on-consciousness-on-awake-tv-network

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/528931245/do-you-play-your-career-like-a-hand-of-poker

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/528929326/what-are-the-101-spiritual-tools-that-can-help-to-get-us-through-these-uncertain-times

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/527476945/with-fires-blazing-around-the-world-how-did-one-woman-turn-losing-her-home-to-a-fire-into-a-good-thing

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/526370325/what-do-music-cosmic-geometry-and-unified-physics-have-in-common-find-out-tomorrow-at-7am-pt-on-awake-tv-network

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/527389536/what-does-the-former-chairman-of-playstation-studios-have-to-say-on-the-future-of-leadership

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/525877992/can-we-change-feelings-of-unworthiness-to-feelings-of-health-and-wholeness

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/524527862/tens-of-millions-of-unemployed-worldwide-how-do-you-find-your-dream-job-in-today-s-uncertain-market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/522635383/practicing-pause-post-covid-19-what-will-the-future-look-like-and-how-can-we-shape-it

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/522572643/thousands-expected-to-participate-in-global-coherence-day-2020-to-pulse-the-planet-with-heart-centered-coherence

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/521174147/why-do-organizations-keep-losing-their-key-millennial-team-members-hear-what-experts-dr-julia-ivy-jennifer-hill-say

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/520929636/why-do-organizations-keep-losing-their-key-millennial-team-members-hear-what-experts-dr-julia-ivy-jennifer-hill-say

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/520745300/can-sound-heal-three-experts-reveal-their-thoughts-in-a-new-awake-tv-network-show-from-cacophony-to-coherence

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/520736914/can-sound-heal-three-experts-reveal-their-thoughts-in-a-new-awake-tv-network-show-from-cacophony-to-coherence

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/520633277/week-15-of-52-weeks-of-global-meditations-with-leaders-from-around-the-world-happens-this-monday-on-awake-tv-network

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/520597301/is-reality-really-real-internationally-best-selling-author-deepak-chopra-and-professor-don-hoffman-discuss-on-awake-tv

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/519647106/deepak-chopra-don-hoffman-and-roger-nelson-join-jennifer-k-hill-for-discussions-on-consciousness-on-awake-tv-network

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/517073121/tv-host-entrepreneur-publishes-her-2nd-book-on-tools-to-handle-covid-19-makes-it-available-for-1-00-this-week-only

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/516090745/business-consultants-help-owners-of-companies-discover-their-hidden-super-powers

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/514674576/heartmath-awake-tv-network-launching-a-new-series-navigating-with-the-heart-conversations-for-these-trying-times

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/514664029/52-weeks-of-global-meditations-with-world-leaders-teachers-and-influencers

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/509002401/communication-strategist-and-speech-coach-to-the-stars-arthur-joseph-to-teach-in-workshop-first-time-in-20-years

Your Dreams Are Just an Ask Away with Mark Victor Hansen and Crystal Dwyer Hansen