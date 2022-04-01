Irrigation Automation Market Size – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and installation of irrigation automation systems are key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global irrigation automation market size is expected to reach USD 11.28 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives of governments related to water conservation and rising deployment and installation of irrigation automation systems in various countries across the globe. Governments are focusing intently on reducing water wastage, which is an issue that primarily arises due to imprecise nature of irrigation water distribution systems.

Rising government investment on promoting technological advancements in conventional agrarian irrigation techniques is expected further to boost growth of the irrigation automation system market during the forecast period. Collaborations with IT companies for the purpose of deployment of automation in irrigation systems, which would allow state government authorities to release and control the flow of irrigated water remotely, based on real-time demand from farmers is such areas.

Steady integration of smart technologies in agriculture activities is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the irrigation automation system market going ahead. The Internet of Things (IoT) is also changing processes and efficiency across the agriculture domain and supporting growers in overcoming challenges such as addressing water deficiencies and limited availability of arable land, while aid governments in meeting rising global food demand.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Netafim, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, and Nelson Irrigation as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Global Irrigation Automation Market Research Report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global irrigation automation market on the basis of automation type, irrigation type, component, end-use, and region:

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Volume-based

Time-based

Computer-based Control System

Real-time-based

Irrigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Drip Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Surface Irrigation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Controllers

Sprinklers

Valves

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Agricultural

Non-agricultural

Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, YAMIT Filtration and The Toro Company entered into a strategic partnership to offer advanced irrigation filtration systems for greenhouse and agricultural operations. The partnership is expected to make TORO the sole supplier of YAMIT’s industry-leading filtration solutions in Canada, United States, and Mexico.

Time-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to apply water in the necessary quantity at the right time has resulted in increasing utilization of time-based systems.

Drip irrigation segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Subsurface drip irrigation prevents wastage of water due to runoff and evaporation, which is resulting in its increasing utilization owing to rising awareness among growers regarding the importance of water conservation.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Irrigation Automation market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Irrigation Automation market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Irrigation Automation market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

