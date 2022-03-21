Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth , Region, Type and Trends Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size – USD 1.24 Billion in 2019, Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Growth - CAGR of 13.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study of Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market further blends the advantages of primary and secondary research to estimate and confirm the current state of imports and exports, demand and supply. Consumption power, consumption capacity and distribution channels worldwide. This report examines the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market status of prominent manufacturers and evaluates the strategies adopted to remain competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative techniques to evaluate the annual and financial performance of top vendors and the insights of market leaders.

The global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing genetic disease incidence would fuel competition for direct-to-consumer genetic testing and accelerate market development across the expected timeframe. Increasing cases of hereditary disorders such as breast cancer, achondroplasia, colorectal cancer and other diseases have increased the need for cost-effective and reliable avenues of genetic testing in the healthcare industry. For reference, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), more than 2 million new cancer cases were reported globally in 2018. Breast cancer is now considered to be the second most prevalent disease.

Increasing incidence of rare genetic diseases globally combined with broad implementations of direct-to-consumer genetic testing in early cancer diagnosis and other genetic disorders will, in the immediate future, stimulate development in demand for DTC genetic testing. Technologically innovative DTC genetic testing that provides increased precision, effectiveness, and resilience will accelerate its penetration, thereby having a substantial positive effect on the development of the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

Based on test type, carrier testing generated a revenue of USD 139.21 million in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period, as it is used to determine if an individual is a carrier of particular recessive autosomal diseases, utilized by fertility planners who help them to predict the chances of genetic defects transmitted by their offspring.

The over-the-counter channel expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecasted period due to the convenience of purchasing a test kit for customers residing in developed world rural areas, as enforcement authorities inspect them individually to make them easier to purchase.

The single nucleotide polymorphism chips application is the major contributor to the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market. The single nucleotide polymorphism chips application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 47.7% of the market in the year 2019, as it can detect different changes in a separate letter to enhance further test performance.

Key participants include DuPont, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 outbreak is that, producers are rapidly adjusting their business and buying strategies to meet the demands of a epidemic that has created market-based need for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing. A sequence of both pros and cons shocks will occur over a few months when producers and their suppliers react to increasing customer demands. Many countries look susceptible to export-dependent markets, with an unfavorable global environment. Any factories either close down or decrease their efficiency because of a shortage of downstream demand; the effects of this pandemic would reshape the global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing industry.

Expected Growth: The global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate over the period (2018-2027). The report is about what else researchers found from the detailed information, and also provides data regarding the current market condition. The report covers types and applications according to countries and key regions The companies most active in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market based on the test type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Platforms

Over-the-Counter

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips (SNP)

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report :

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Analysis and estimation of the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market

