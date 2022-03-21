Clinical Biomarkers Market Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Application Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Clinical Biomarkers Market Size – USD 17.98 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study of Clinical Biomarkers Market further blends the advantages of primary and secondary research to estimate and confirm the current state of imports and exports, demand and supply. Consumption power, consumption capacity and distribution channels worldwide. This report examines the Clinical Biomarkers Market status of prominent manufacturers and evaluates the strategies adopted to remain competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative techniques to evaluate the annual and financial performance of top vendors and the insights of market leaders.

The global clinical biomarkers market is expected to reach a market size of USD 38.79 Billion by 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Rising need for customized medication worldwide, increasing investment in R&D initiatives to develop more efficient biomarkers, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, disorders, and cancers are key factors expected to drive growth of the global biomarker market over the forecast period.Biomarkers are used for risk identification, genetic detection, detection of pathogens, DNA fingerprinting, and other biological applications. Biomarkers allow pharmaceutical firms to evaluate and discover novel medicines when demand is growing for a more cost-effective and productive dose of medication. Biomarkers are used to verify and assess medicines, prepare samples, and establish assays to reduce uncertainty in the creation and production of novel drugs.

Increasing incidence of rare genetic diseases globally combined with broad implementations of direct-to-consumer genetic testing in early cancer diagnosis and other genetic disorders will, in the immediate future, stimulate development in demand for DTC genetic testing. Technologically innovative DTC genetic testing that provides increased precision, effectiveness, and resilience will accelerate its penetration, thereby having a substantial positive effect on the development of the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

Based on the type, the validation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period due to extensive use of this product form in the pharmaceuticals industry, as these aid in detecting drug therapy failure by recognizing non-responders with distinct genetic profiles and weak therapeutic profiles.

The cardiovascular disease segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecasted period due to rising focus on discovering cardiac biomarkers to achieve a better understanding of the pathophysiology of these diseases.

Drug discovery and development segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global clinical biomarkers market in 2019. This segment also accounted for majority share of 38.2% among the other application segments in the North America market in 2019.

North America dominated other regional markets in the global clinical biomarkers market with a revenue share of 39.9% in 2019. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and illness and ambitious policy initiatives along with regional involvement of regulatory authorities, as well as key players in the industry.

Key participants include DuPont, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Epigenomics AG, and Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Expected Growth:

The global Clinical Biomarkers Market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate over the period (2018-2027). The report is about what else researchers found from the detailed information, and also provides data regarding the current market condition. The report covers types and applications according to countries and key regions The companies most active in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical biomarkers market on the basis of type, disease, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Safety

Efficacy

Validation

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicines

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report :

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Analysis and estimation of the Clinical Biomarkers Market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Clinical Biomarkers Market

