Connected Agriculture Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to increase agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental degradation and rising global food demand

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Connected Agriculture Market report is a detailed study of the different segments of the market, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, and regional landscape based on the data gathered from both primary and secondary sources of data collection, along with the research methodology employed for analysis provided in the study. The market overview, SWOT analysis, and insights into the strategies adopted by key players operating in the Connected Agriculture market help understand the market forces and how those can be exploited to benefit from future opportunities.

Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to ensure food security and increase agricultural processes efficiency and productivity to meet rising global food demand. Increasing implementation of advanced technologies to manage, enhance, and control farming activities is expected to drive growth of the global connected agriculture market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of IoT sensors to aid in crop monitoring and cultivation in order to enhance farm operations and optimize agricultural processes are other major factors driving market growth.

Farmers are increasingly utilizing farm management systems as these assist, not only farmers, but other stakeholders in the field of agriculture, with collection of information and management by utilizing various tracking devices and sensors. Reliable financial data and production data management solutions and services offered by farm management systems and risk mitigation capabilities regarding weather has been resulting in increasing demand for and deployment, and this is driving growth of the global connected agriculture solutions market to a significant extent.

Get Free Sample of this market research report At@https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/697

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Connected Agriculture market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Connected Agriculture market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Deere & Company, SAP SE, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Iteris, Inc., and Trimble Navigation.

The report segments the Connected Agriculture market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Key Highlights in the Report

In July 2020, Land O’Lakes Inc. and Microsoft Corporation announced a multiyear strategic alliance to launch new innovations in agriculture, expand sustainability practices for farmers, improve the supply chain, and minimize the rural broadband gap. The strategic alliance is expected to deliver solutions, which would help in increasing profit potential of farmers and drive adoption of sustainable agricultural practices.

Platforms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to constantly monitor and remotely control smart agriculture devices utilized in connected agriculture systems is projected to drive demand for device management platforms going ahead.

Pre-production planning and management segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to minimize pest and disease outbreaks and inefficiencies in planting is driving increasing utilization of pre-production planning and management solutions.

The global Connected Agriculture market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Connected Agriculture market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Connected Agriculture market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global connected agriculture market on the basis of component, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Production Planning and Management

In-Production Planning and Management

Post-Production Planning and Management

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, click here@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-agriculture-market

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Connected Agriculture Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Connected Agriculture Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Connected Agriculture Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Connected Agriculture Market

Buy Now – Connected Agriculture Market@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/697

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Check out more related studies published by Emergen Research:

Agriculture Analytics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agriculture-analytics-market

Wireless Earbuds Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-earbuds-market

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chip-scale-package-led-market

Smart Space Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-space-market

Imaging Technology for Precision Agriculture Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/imaging-technology-for-precision-agriculture-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.