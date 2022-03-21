Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions Market Size And Forecast By 2021 -2028 |Attack IQ, CyCognito, DXC Technology

Emergen Research Logo

Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions Market Trends: Rising complexities in security threat management

Breach and attack simulation solutions help in automatically detecting vulnerabilities in the enterprise’s cyber defense by pretending to be an attacker and mimicking the likely attack paths that can be used by the hackers. Various organizations are seen to install these solutions due to rising number of data breaching incidence and frequent cyberattacks. Factors such as rapid economic development, increasing investments by organizations to enhance data security, increasing penetration of internet, and rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) techniques are supporting market growth. In addition, increasing funds by public and private sectors and rising investments by market players to introduce new technologies and enhanced breach and attack simulation solutions is expected to fuel growth of global breach and attack simulation solutions market in the coming years.

Factors influencing the growth of the Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Some key highlights in the report:

• Among the components, the services segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for enhanced cybersecurity services by various small and larger organizations to strengthen data security.

• Based on deployment model, the cloud segment is expected to account for dominant revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing cyber threats across various sectors, increasing adoption of cloud-based services in order to improve business agility and favorable factors such as huge data storage, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness are boosting segment revenue growth.

• Based on end use, the enterprise and data centers segment is expected to account for a significantly larger share between 2021 and 2028 owing to increasing adoption of advanced products and tools to reduce complex cyberattacks and secure confidential information from being misused by hackers.

The Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions report are:

Attack IQ, CyCognito, DXC Technology, Cymulate, FireMon, Picus Security, Sophos, Qualys, Rapid7, SafeBreach, XM Cyber, ReliaQuest, Skybox Security, and BitDam.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global breach and attack simulation solutions market on the basis of components, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Platforms and Tools

• Services

o Training

o On-demand Analyst

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• On-premises

• Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Configuration Management

• Patch Management

• Threat Management

• Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Enterprises and Data Centers

• Managed Service Providers

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

