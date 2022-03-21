Medical Cannabis Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research

Increasing adoption of medical cannabis for cancer patient pain management and by those experiencing muscle spasms are factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global medical cannabis market , is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Medical Cannabis industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Medical Cannabis market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Medical Cannabis market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by emergenresearch, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Medical Cannabis market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Rise in geriatric population is also fueling market growth as older people are more susceptible to illness and experience a high level of pain. Research and development activities, clinical trials, and commercialization of the product will also foster market growth. Medical cannabis growth is deterred by certain side-effect incurred by the patients, such as fatigue, dizziness, constipation, and a problem in speech. Moreover, the problem of undertaking medical cannabis and a lack of data safety will hinder the growth for medical cannabis.Increasing adoption of medical cannabis for cancer patient pain management and by those experiencing muscle spasms are factors driving market revenue growth

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Medical Cannabis business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Medical Cannabis market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Oil segment is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period due to high demand for hemp oil among healthcare workers for clinical purposes. Cannabidiol (CBD) oil can reduce depression and anxiety, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, and relieves pain. CBD oil can also treat acne owing to its ability to reduce sebum production and anti-inflammatory properties.

Inhalation is a preferred medium of administration, as it offers controlled dosage and effective absorption of cannabinoids into the body. Inhalation segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Inhalation is most effective and rapid way to induce measurable serum levels of cannabinoids.

The Global Medical Cannabis Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to footing in the gain a robust market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Key players in the market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Cannabis market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oil

Buds

Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Anorexia

Seizures

Muscle Spasm

Cancer

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dispensaries

Online

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Medical Cannabis market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Medical Cannabis market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

