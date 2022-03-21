Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Recent Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Growth - CAGR of 10.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study of Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market further blends the advantages of primary and secondary research to estimate and confirm the current state of imports and exports, demand and supply. Consumption power, consumption capacity and distribution channels worldwide. This report examines the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market status of prominent manufacturers and evaluates the strategies adopted to remain competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative techniques to evaluate the annual and financial performance of top vendors and the insights of market leaders.

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion in 2027. The main factors that are expected to strengthen high growth potential for POC MDx products are continuing research and development to miniaturize tests with molecular diagnostics that enable increased patient testing with higher precision and lower turnaround times.Increasing demand in non-laboratory environments like pharmacy clinics, doctors, and home care tests, which are, by definition, portable and safe, would likely lead to lower demand on the market over the forecast period. The demand is expected to increase in CLIA tests. A number of large international bodies, including governments of developing countries, actively support and finance continuous research and development.

Key Highlights From The Report

POC MDx research is used in the majority of consumer incomes for infectious diseases due to the existence of several big business companies with a wide product selection.

Another factor accountable for the dominance of this section is the rising burden of infectious disease in developed and developing countries.

The biggest business segment to produce sales is PCR-based POC studies. The widespread use of PCR-based technology for PCR products for molecular diagnosis and marketing has created plenty of incentives for the growth of the segment.

North America was the largest region, contributing much of the world's revenue due to the existence of the highly technical, medical system, government, and private investments in R&D to improve MDx POC tests.

Key participants include DuPont, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux, Dako, Abaxis Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., and Nipro Diagnostics, among others.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Expected Growth: The global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate over the period (2018-2027). The report is about what else researchers found from the detailed information, and also provides data regarding the current market condition. The report covers types and applications according to countries and key regions The companies most active in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Key Features of the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market on the basis of Test Location, Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Test Location Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

PoC

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

PCR-based

Genetic Sequencing-based

Hybridization-based

Microarray-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Decentralized Labs

Hospitals

Homecare

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

