Video Doorbell Market Booming Demand Leading to Exponential CAGR Growth by 2028

Video Doorbell Market Trends: High penetration of internet and smartphones

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A video doorbell also called a doorbell camera is an outdoor camera installed on the front door of the house and is connected to smartphones or other electronic devices via internet. Video doorbell notifies the owner about the guest or person present at the doorstep. There are various types of camera doorbells available in the market with various features like microphones, top-to-toe video, motion detection, night vision, voice assistant compatibility, and intercom among others. Increasing concerns about thefts has encouraged people to deploy video doorbells. Factors such as increasing investments in research and development activities by leading market players to develop more advanced products, rising awareness about importance of video doorbells and increasing demand for smart homes are boosting global market growth.

The global video doorbell market size is expected to reach USD 5.74 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 17.3%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), rapid growth in digitalization, and increasing need for deployment of video doorbells are driving global market revenue growth.

Factors influencing the growth of the Video Doorbell market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Video Doorbell market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Video Doorbell industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Video Doorbell industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Some key highlights in the report:

• Among the product type, the wireless segment is expected to register for significantly rapid revenue growth owing to factors such as easy deployment with no damage to walls, remote accessibility. Moreover, these types of video doorbells are in demand due to high convenience as it doesn’t involve wiring, and modern homes do not usually permit drilling and wiring after construction.

• Based on distribution channel, the online segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Availability of a variety of video doorbell products on various online portals, increasing number of reliable online platforms at favorable discounted rates, and doorstep deliveries, and are key factors boosting segment growth. In addition, these online platforms offer better profit margins for manufacturers.

• Among the application segments, the residential segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising safety concerns, growing inclination towards smart homes, and increasing awareness about advantages of video doorbells in developing as well as developed countries are some key factors boosting demand for video doorbells in the residential sector.

The Video Doorbell research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Video Doorbell report are:

Ring, Kwikset, Aiphone, SmartThings, Smanos. AMOCAM Technology, SkyBell, Equeshome, Zmodo, and VTech Communications are some major players operating in the video doorbell market.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

For this study, Emergen has segmented the global video doorbell market based on product type, distribution, application, and region:

• Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

o Wireless

o Wired

• Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

o Online

o Offline

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Residential

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Video Doorbell market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

