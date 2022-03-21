Orthopedics Devices MarketRecent Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Orthopedics Devices Market Size – USD 47.89 Billion in 2019, Orthopedics Devices Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study of Orthopedics Devices Market further blends the advantages of primary and secondary research to estimate and confirm the current state of imports and exports, demand and supply. Consumption power, consumption capacity and distribution channels worldwide. This report examines the Orthopedics Devices Market status of prominent manufacturers and evaluates the strategies adopted to remain competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative techniques to evaluate the annual and financial performance of top vendors and the insights of market leaders.

The global orthopedics devices Market is expected to reach USD 65.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for orthopedics devices is propelled by factors such as the rising occurrence of osteoporosis, musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements, growing prevalence of sports accidents, increasing geriatric population, and increased obesity prevalence. Orthopedic devices are equipped for the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions by removing the hip, knee, spine, cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) bone. These also offer treatment for broken bones and muscles, smothering the recovery cycle. Orthopedic devices are designed to gain rigidity and resilience with the titanium or stainless steel alloys.

The demand in the North America region is marked by a rise in the incidence of orthopedic surgery, combined with sufficient orthopedic patient reimbursement policies. These causes, along with a greater understanding within the patient community of technologically developed orthopedic equipment and alternative medical solutions available in the area, are responsible for the predominant proportion of the region in the global market.

Key Highlights From The Report

Based on the product, accessories accounted for a revenue of USD 19.88 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period due to reduced prices of older models are expected because of the rapid speed of innovation and improvements to generate market opportunities.

The arthroscopic devices are expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecasted period due to increased sports-related soft tissue injuries and the growing launch of new products.

The knee application held the largest market share of the Orthopedics Devices Market. The knee application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 32.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the growing amount of knee surgery, coupled with the strong demand for technologies that facilitate rapid remedy.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors such as a vast pool of patients and the region's growing healthcare spending balance business growth in the Asia Pacific. Besides, the rising buying power of the masses in the developing economies, namely India and China, offers a huge opportunity to develop the market.

Key participants include DuPont, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker Corporation, Donjoy Inc., DePuy Synthes, NuVasive Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Expected Growth: The global Orthopedics Devices Marketsize will grow at a compound annual growth rate over the period (2018-2027). The report is about what else researchers found from the detailed information, and also provides data regarding the current market condition. The report covers types and applications according to countries and key regions The companies most active in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Orthopedics Devices Market on the basis of product, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Devices

Accessories

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Joint Reconstruction Devices

Spinal Devices

Trauma Devices

Arthroscopy Devices

Dental Implants

Orthobiologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hip

Knee

Spine

Cranio-Maxillofacial (CMF)

Dental

Sports Medical, Extremities, and Trauma (SET)

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report :

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Analysis and estimation of the Orthopedics Devices Marketsize and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Orthopedics Devices Market

