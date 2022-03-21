Video Content Analytics Market Professional Survey and In-Depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Video content analytics market revenue growth is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market intelligence study Video Content Analytics weighs upon its global standing in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The study employs both primary and secondary research techniques to assess, interpret, segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across different regions. To determine the size, share and development rate of the business, the research determines the performance across different product categories and geography. The study further offers detailed statistical analysis regarding key factors including the drivers, opportunities, challenges and restraints that have a substantial effect on the progress of the Video Content Analytics market.

Video content analytics finds application in various sectors to analyze, process, and categorize objects and activities captured. The process transforms audio and images into meaningful data. It serves various purposes, and has gained traction in recent years and is used in manufacturing companies, transport facilities and logistics operations.

Advanced video content analytics includes video investigations, dashboard visualization, real-time and forensic video data study, which helps law enforcement agencies to keep public as well as private facilities secure by taking action in real-time. Other uses include upgrading safety protocols, security enhancement, quality improvement, and standard procedure optimization (SOP).

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included some of the top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares as well as core competencies. The research explains the technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments. The study further analyses competitive developments including but not restricted to collaborations, joint ventures, investments, acquisitions and mergers.

Top Companies Operating in the Video Content Analytics Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Axis Communications, Honeywell, Cisco, IBM, Huawei, Avigilon, Intellivision, Aventura Systems, Intelligent Security Systems, and Gorilla Technology.

Key Highlights from the Report:

In August 2020, AllGoVision Technologies announced the launch of AllSafe, which is a safety-focused video analytics suite that is designed to improve the safety of people at public areas, office buildings, and other public and private facilities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It has video analytics features for a world post-COVID such as social distancing, thermal camera integration, no-mask detection, contactless attendance management, and contact tracing.

Facial recognition detects faces in real-time on camera, matches them with faces that are already fed into the system, and identifies people. The technology can also identify a person even if there are changes in facial features or expression, less optimal lighting and the face is at different angles from the camera. It is used to prevent retail crime, find missing people, protect law enforcement, and is also used in casinos to recognise the moment a suspicious gambler enters the casino.

The cloud segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period as cloud is very scalable, and can also support unlimited number of cameras and providing real-time analyses of incidents. Cloud comprises Software as a Solution (SaaS), which supports on-demand subscription model and unified management of processes.

Regional analysis of the Video Content Analytics market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

The research weighs upon various problems and solutions related to the import and export status, supply chain management, channel distribution, demand and supply and gross margin that often bother expansive as well as new entrants A thorough analysis of market players dominating the Video Content Analytics market and their winning strategies to remain competitive and ahead in the market adds granularity to the intelligence report. The definitive study explores the recent events in the industry from acquisition and mergers, product launches, technology innovation and product pipeline to underline the future potential or prospects of the business.

Emergen Research has segmented the global video content analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, application, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intrusion Management

Incident Detection

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

People/Crowd Counting

Facial Recognition

Traffic Monitoring

Others

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyse raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Video Content Analytics market for the forecast period, The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.

