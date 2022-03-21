Managed DNS Service Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of distributed denial of service attacks is a significant factor driving global managed DNS service market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study performs a historical assessment of the Managed DNS Service from 2021 to 2028, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Managed DNS Service market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing incidence of Distributed Denial Of Service (DDoS) attacks. A distributed denial of service gains from serval security vulnerabilities in systems and directs large web traffic to a web-based application or website. Such attacks may cause servers to crash and make the web application or website unusable, thereby impacting customer service and leading to substantial revenue loss. Managed DNS providers offer several benefits such as improved security for large-scale attacks and failover DNS strategy, and improved performance, enabling smooth operation and performance of website/web app

See how the research methodology work for the report | request sample report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/647

The global Managed DNS Service market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

GoDaddy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Cloudflare Inc., NuSEC LLC, Google LLC, CDNetworks, and CloudfloorDNS.

Key Highlights from the Report:

In December 2019, NameSilo Technologies Corporation, which is a firm offering domain registration service, made an announcement about the signing of a partnership agreement with NuSEC to provide domain name resolution service for resolving customer's DNS requests via a global network of redundant DNS servers to provide a smarter, safer, and faster Internet experience.

Secondary severs are primarily used to offer redundancy in the event of a primary server going down and in absence of a secondary sever, the failure of a primary server would render a website unavailable through its human-understandable domain name. Also, a secondary server is beneficial in distributing the load between primary and secondary servers.

In large retail enterprises, presence of several retail shop translates to countless requests to web servers, thereby driving demand for managed DNS service for traffic handling and to enable faster loading of webpages, irrespective of customers’ current location. Managed DNS service for large retail companies can manage vast traffic flow and offers excellent security.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Managed DNS Service market for the forecast period 2021 – 2028 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Emergen Research has segmented the global managed DNS service market on the basis of service type, server type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

DDoS Protection

GeoDNS

Anycast Network

Others

Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Primary Server

Secondary Server

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Education

Government

Others

For more details of the Managed DNS Service Market Report, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/managed-dns-service-market

Key Coverage of the Managed DNS Service Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Managed DNS Service market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Managed DNS Service market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Quick Buy – Managed DNS Service Market Research Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/647

The global Managed DNS Service market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us. We assure you that your report will be designed as per your requirements.

Latest Report Published By Emergen Research:

C4ISR Systems Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/c4isr-systems-market

Mobile Medical Apps Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-medical-apps-market

Blockchain AI Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-ai-market

Business Intelligence and Analytics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-market

HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hd-maps-for-autonomous-vehicles-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.