Steel Tubes Market 2021, Industry Growth Analysis, Price, Trends, Global Size, Share, & Research Report by 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Steel Tubes Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global steel tubes market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Steel tubes refer to long, hollow tubes made using iron alloys with aluminum, manganese, titanium and other elements. They have excellent strength, durability, corrosion resistance, and the ability to withstand high pressure and temperature. Steel tubes are also available in two major types, depending on their production process, namely seamless and welded. Over the years, steel tubes have gained traction as they are widely employed across the construction sector to protect electrical wires and for underground transportation of water and gas due to their versatility, lightweight and efficiency.

Global Steel Tubes Market Trends:

The global steel tubes market is primarily driven by the escalating product demand from the construction and automotive sectors. These tubes offer high energy absorption capacity, construction safety and resistance against collision shocks. Additionally, the expanding oil and gas industry is providing a positive outlook to the market as steel tubes are widely used for transporting fluids and in the form of conveyor belt rollers and casings for concrete pilings. Furthermore, steel tubing is utilized to carry chromium with the rising shale gas drilling activities. Other factors, including the growing automobile production, increasing product adoption in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration equipment, and rapid infrastructural development, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Oil and Gas

• Petrochemicals

• Infrastructure and Construction

• Automotive

• Water Treatment and Sewage

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Seamless Steel Tubes

• Welded Steel Tubes

Breakup by Material Type:

• Carbon Steel

• Stainless Steel

• Alloy Steel

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

