Public Safety Analytics Market Report 2021 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2026

Public Safety Analytics Market Report

The global public safety analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Public Safety Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global public safety analytics market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026. Public safety analytics provides intelligent data visualization for evidence-based analysis, reporting, and communications. It offers several advantages, including clean, comprehensive data, custom reports and dashboards, reduced analytics costs and delays, spatial analysis, etc. Presently, analytics is used by public safety agencies globally to overcome the challenges of fragmented data by converting it into valuable reports. It also facilitates performance assessment, resource allocation, and operational improvements, etc. Consequently, public safety analytics is extensively adopted for solving complex business problems and assisting intelligent decision-making.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Rising geopolitical tensions among nations are encouraging the intelligence agencies to increase their defense budgets and incorporate advanced solutions for improving situational awareness in military and law enforcement securities. This is among the primary factors escalating the demand for public safety analytics to obtain real-time and historical data to align resources, deliver governance and oversight, etc. Moreover, public safety analytics is also gaining traction for identifying suspects at airports, border crossings, public events, etc., by comparing their unique biometric identifiers against databases carrying the details of criminals and travelers. Additionally, growing instances of cybercrimes, which require regular scanning for various cybersecurity threats, such as malware and ransomware, to prevent huge financial losses of governing agencies, are projected to further catalyze the growth of the public safety analytics market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

• Fishtech Group LLC

• Hexagon AB

• Hitachi Vantara LLC (Hitachi Ltd.)

• International Business Machines Corporation

• NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)

• NICE Ltd.

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Splunk Inc

• Verint Systems Inc

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Analytics Type:

• Predictive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

• Descriptive Analytics

Breakup by Application:

• Pattern Recognition

• Incident Detection

• Person of Interest Screening

• Surveillance

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Law Enforcement

• Medical

• Firefighting

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

