Confectionery Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, and Industry Analysis by 2026

Confectionery Market Research Report

The global confectionery market reached a value of around US$ 204 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Confectionery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global confectionery market reached a value of around US$ 204 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Confectionery refers to the food products that mainly consist of sugar or similar sweeteners. Chocolates, jellies, fillings, candies, cookies, caramels and toffees are some of the commonly available confectionery products. They are produced using various ingredients, such as flour, glucose syrups, sweeteners, fruits, milk products and flavoring agents. Confectionery products also include various gelling agents, thickeners and stabilizers to improve the texture and appearance of the product. They usually have a high calorie and carbohydrate content and are low in essential nutrients.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/confectionery-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global confectionery market is primarily being driven by the shifting consumer preference toward ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks and sugary food products. Moreover, the introduction of confectionery products in novel tropical fruit and nut-based fillings with organic and herbal ingredients is providing a thrust to the market growth. Product manufacturers are also developing medicated and gluten- and sugar-free cookies, chocolates and candies for children and health-conscious consumers. Other factors, including extensive brand endorsements through social media platforms, along with the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/confectionery-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

• Crown Confectionery

• Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

• Ferrero International S.A.

• HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

• Mars Incorporated

• Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd

• Mondelz International Inc.

• Nestle S.A.

• Parle Products Pvt. Ltd

• The Hershey Company

• The Kraft Heinz Company

Breakup by Product Type:

• Hard-boiled Sweets

• Mints

• Gums and Jellies

• Chocolate

• Caramels and Toffees

• Medicated Confectionery

• Fine Bakery Wares

• Others

Breakup by Age Group:

• Children

• Adult

• Geriatric

Breakup by Price Point:

• Economy

• Mid-range

• Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

• Air Purifier Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/16/air-purifier-market-report-2021-size-share-growth-price-segmentation-key-players-and-forecast-2026/

• Vaccine Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/16/vaccine-market-report-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-covid-19-impact-key-players-by-2026/

• India Beer Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/16/india-beer-market-report-2021-size-share-outlook-top-companies-demand-growth-rate-and-forecast-2026/

• Gas Turbine Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/16/gas-turbine-market-share-report-2021-size-trends-outlook-top-manufacturers-growth-and-forecast-2026/

• Machine Tools Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/22/machine-tools-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-industry-outlook-manufacturers-statistics-and-forecast-2026/

• Data Center Rack Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/22/data-center-rack-market-report-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2026/

• Smart Bathroom Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/22/smart-bathroom-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-analysis-scope-demand-and-opportunity-2026/

• Smart TV Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/22/smart-tv-market-report-share-2021-size-growth-price-demand-scope-revenue-and-forecast-2026/

• Packaging Machinery Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/22/packaging-machinery-market-report-2021-size-share-statistics-trends-outlook-and-industry-analysis-by-2026/

• Digital Asset Management Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/22/digital-asset-management-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-scope-demand-and-opportunity-2026/

• Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report: https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/11/16/personal-protective-equipment-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-demand-growth-rate-and-forecast-2026/

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.