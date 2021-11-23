Automotive Relay Market 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies, Business Growth, and Industry Analysis Report 2026

Automotive Relay Market Report

The global automotive relay market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Relay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive relay market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. An automotive relay refers to an electromechanical switching device wherein coils generate magnetic force to control and operate a high current circuit in several vehicles, including cars, vans, trucks, trailers, etc. It is usually installed in infotainment systems, harnesses, and box modules, such as an auxiliary lamp, fan motor, rear and front area, engine, body control, etc. Automotive relays enhance passenger comfort, support advanced safety features, can operate in harsh environments, etc. They are commonly available in numerous forms, ranging from plug-ins and printed circuit boards (PCBs) to nominal coil voltage and high-voltage contactors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-relay-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The elevating levels of urbanization and purchasing power of consumers, coupled with the rising demand for luxurious and smart vehicles, are primarily driving the automotive relay market. Furthermore, various stringent regulations implemented by government bodies across the globe are encouraging vehicle electrification, which is also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, the escalating number of fatal road accidents is further catalyzing the demand for automotive relays in switches for airbags, backup sensing systems, seat belts, head restraints, head up display (HUD), etc. Moreover, the increasing investments in infrastructural development and the growing utilization of off-road vehicles for construction purposes are also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of connected and modern vehicles is fueling the product demand for power steering, navigation, cruise control, etc. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate the automotive relay market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-relay-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• ABB Ltd.

• BorgWarner Inc.

• DENSO Corporation

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Co. Ltd.)

• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Littelfuse Inc.

• LS Automotive India Pvt Ltd.

• OMRON Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Siemens AG

• TE Connectivity

Breakup by Product:

• PCB Relay

• Plug-in Relay

• High Voltage Relay

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Powertrain Systems

• Body and Chassis

• Convenience

• Safety and Security

• Driver Information

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

• Smart Thermostat Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-thermostat-market

• Depression Drugs Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/depression-drugs-market

• Greek Yogurt Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/greek-yogurt-market

• Blister Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blister-packaging-market

• Specialty Paper Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-paper-market

• China Shrimp Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-shrimp-market

• Magnetic Stirrer Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/magnetic-stirrer-market

• Butterfly Valve Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/butterfly-valve-market

• Vascular Stents Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vascular-stents-market

• Robotic Paint Booth Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotic-paint-booth-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.