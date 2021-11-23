Cheese Market Report 2021, Prices, Size, Share, Growth, News, Top Companies and Global Forecast 2026

Cheese Market Research Report

The global cheese market reached a value of US$ 72.26 Billion in 2020 and expects to reach a value of US$ 105.93 Billion and, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% by 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cheese Market Prices: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cheese market reached a value of US$ 72.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cheese market to reach a value of US$ 105.93 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026. Cheese is a fermented and nutrient-rich dairy product manufactured from the milk of cows and other mammals, such as camels, sheep, buffalo, yaks, and goats. Parmesan, feta, mozzarella, Roquefort and cheddar are some commonly available variants of cheese. They are a good source of nutrients, such as calcium, zinc, vitamins A and B-12, phosphorus and proteins. Cheese is widely available in the form of shreds, blocks, liquid, cubes, spreads, and slices. Moderate consumption of cheese can aid in minimizing the risks of developing cancer, high blood pressure (BP), and osteoporosis.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Global Cheese Market Trends:

The global cheese market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products among the masses due to the busy lifestyles and hectic schedules. Cheese is widely used as a topping in pasta, pizza, burgers and other fast-food items. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of innovative membrane technology that aids in improving the overall flavor and texture of the cheese and controlling the whey volume, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with the increasing preference for exotic cuisines, especially among the millennials, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-manufacturing-plant

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Lactalis Group

• Fonterra

• FrieslandCampina

• Dairy Farmers of America

• Arla Foods

• SAVENCIA SA

Breakup by Source:

• Cow Milk

• Buffalo Milk

• Goat Milk

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Natural

• Processed

Breakup by Product:

• Mozzarella

• Cheddar

• Feta

• Parmesan

• Roquefort

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Store

• Others

Breakup by Format:

• Slices

• Diced/Cubes

• Shredded

• Blocks

• Spreads

• Liquid

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

