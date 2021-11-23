Mobile Mapping Market Research Report 2021, Global Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Top Companies, and Forecast 2026

Mobile Mapping Market Research Report

The global mobile mapping market reached a value of US$ 23.4 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile Mapping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mobile mapping market reached a value of US$ 23.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026. Mobile mapping involves the gathering of geospatial data from various mobile vehicles, such as cars, airplanes, drones, trains, and marine vessels. They are equipped with a wide range of advanced imagery systems, remote sensors, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) devices, inertial measurement units (IMUs), geological positioning system (GPS), and inertial navigation systems (INSs). These technologies enable users to collect, record, visualize, and measure the immediate environment. Consequently, mobile mapping solutions are widely adopted for improving urban and road planning, rail and asset management, construction site monitoring, industrial inspections, and surveillance and security.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Mobile Mapping Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of digital maps across various industry verticals and the increasing integration of novel technologies, such as laser scanning and LiDAR, for precise map making and surveilling, are majorly driving the global mobile mapping market growth. In line with this, organizations are increasingly employing these systems to access real-time, location-based information for making informed decisions, which is further contributing to the market growth. Other than this, the rising penetration of high-speed internet connections and smart devices, such as smartphones and tablets, are acting as a growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Google LLC

• Tele Atlas Survey BV

• NAVTEQ Corporation

• Leica Geosystems AG

• Trimble Inc.

• Topcon Corporation

• NovAtel, Inc.

• Javad GNSS, Inc.

• Optech, LLC

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• Immersive Media Company

• MapJack

• National Opinion Research Center (NORC)

• CycloMedia Technology BV

• EveryScape, Inc

Breakup by Application:

• Imaging Services

• Aerial Mobile Mapping

• Emergency Response

• Internet Application

• Facility Management

• Satellite

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Type:

• 3D Mapping

• Licensing

• Indoor Mapping

• Location Based Services

• Location Based Search

Breakup by End-User:

• Government

• Oil and Gas

• Mining

• Military

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

