Frac Sand Market Outlook 2021, Top Companies, Size, Share, Price, Industry Trends, Analysis, Demand, and Report 2026

Frac Sand Market Report

The global frac sand market reached a value of US$ 7.27 Billion in 2020 and expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Frac Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global frac sand market size reached a value of US$ 7.27 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global frac sand market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Frac sand refers to a naturally occurring variety of crystalline silica that is processed from pure sandstone. It is utilized as a proppant in hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, and widely used by oil and gas companies to extract natural gas, petroleum, and related materials by drilling rock or land with a pressurized mixture. Frac sand particles are uniform with a distinct round shape and small grain size and allow natural fluids to pass between them.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding oil and gas industry and the rising number of oil and gas exploration activities are primarily driving the global frac sand market. Furthermore, the elevating demand for petroleum is leading to the increasing usage of hydraulic fracturing. As a result, there is an escalating demand for frac sand since it is integral to the operation, with approximately a thousand tons of frac sand being required per hydraulic fracturing process. Apart from this, the introduction of fine mesh frac sand, which improves the flow of natural fluid, is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, frac sand is cost-effective as compared to resin-coated and ceramic proppants, which is projected to cater to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• CARBO Ceramics

• Emerge Energy Services

• Covia Holdings

• Hi Crush

• Source Energy Services

• U.S Silica

• Preferred Sands

• Badger Mining Corporation

• Mammoth Energy Service, Inc

• Smart Sand Inc.

• Chongqing Changjiang

Market Breakup by Type:

• White Sand

• Brown Sand

• Others

Market Breakup by Application:

• Oil Exploitation

• Natural Gas Exploration

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

