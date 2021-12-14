Biological Safety Testing Market Report: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Opportunity 2021-2026

Biological Safety Testing Market

Biological Safety Testing Market Report has categorized based on product and services, test type, and application.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biological Safety Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global biological safety testing market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Biological safety testing refers to the procedure carried out to identify and critically evaluate any toxicity to ensure non-contamination of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines before a clinical investigation. Several companies provide comprehensive biological safety testing packages that are compliant with global stringent safety standards.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the urgent requirement for potential treatment. This has resulted in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop novel treatments and vaccines against COVID-19. Besides this, with the growing number of novel drugs and biological products at clinical trials, there has been an escalating demand for biological safety testing. As a result, pharmaceutical manufacturers are emphasizing on producing safe products and achieving sterility assurance, which, in turn, is driving the market. Moreover, several players are also entering into strategic partnerships with leading research organizations to produce technologically advanced testing methods that are anticipated to propel the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Avance Biosciences

• Charles River Laboratories

• Creative Biogene

• Eurofins Scientific

• Lonza Group AG

• Maravai LifeSciences

• Pace Analytical Services Inc.

• Pacific BioLabs

• Sartorius AG

• SGS SA

• ViruSure GmbH (Asahi Kasei Corporation)

• WuXi Biologics

Breakup by Product and Services:

• Kits and Reagents

• Instruments

• Services

Breakup by Test Type:

• Endotoxin Tests

• Sterility Tests

• Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

• Bioburden Tests

• Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests

• Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Vaccine Development

• Blood Products Testing

• Cellular and Gene Therapy

• Tissue and Tissue-related Products Testing

• Stem Cell Research

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

