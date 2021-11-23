Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Report 2021, Global Size, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2026

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Report

The global electronic shelf label market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electronic shelf label market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global electronic shelf label market to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2026. Electronic shelf label (ESL) is a mechanism that displays the price and offers related to the product. It is controlled by a server that uses a wireless communication network to transmit the product information using a low power radio frequency (RF), infrared, or visible light technology through a designated gateway. ESL is extensively used by retailers in hypermarkets, supermarkets, and retail outlets to change the product information automatically and replace the use of paper labels. Nowadays, the demand for ESL has escalated worldwide due to the numerous advantages offered by it, such as minimizing labor cost, retaining price integrity, increasing operational efficiency, and optimizing the inventory cost.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global electronic shelf label market is primarily driven by the rapid development in the retail automation sector. Besides this, the advent of new technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Near Field Communication (NFC), radio frequency (RF) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), have prompted retailers to use ESL technology in a fully connected world. It enables flexibility to the shopper in the entire buying process and smoothens the transition between digital and physical shopping platforms. Moreover, the integration of full graphic e-papers with ESL systems has led to the development of in-store communication solutions. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, the emergence of Industry 4.0,and ongoing technological innovations are some of the other factors expected to significantly bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Altierre Corporation

• Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

• DIGI System Gurgaon Pvt. Ltd.

• Displaydata Limited

• LG CNS

• M2Communications D.O.O.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Pricer AB

• Samsung Group

• SES-imagotag SA

Breakup by Type:

• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

• Full Graphic E-Paper

• Segmented E-Paper

• Others

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

Breakup by Technology:

• Radiofrequency

• Infrared

• NFC

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

