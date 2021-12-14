Shrimp Companies in the World | IMARC Group

Top Shrimp Companies

The global shrimp market reached a volume of 8.12 Million Tons in 2020.

According to IMARC Group, the global shrimp market reached a volume of 8.12 Million Tons in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. Shrimp refers to a small-sized marine crustacean belonging to the class Malacostraca. It is present in oceans, freshwater lakes, and streams and is one of the most popular varieties of seafood consumed across countries. Shrimp is a rich source of proteins, antioxidants, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, etc., and has low amounts of saturated fat. It offers numerous other health benefits, such as preventing hair loss, maintaining healthy bones, enhancing memory performance, minimizing menstrual cramps, eliminating bad cholesterol, etc. Shrimp also assists in reducing blood pressure, managing weight, and improving heart health. As a result, it is widely used by consumers to prepare pasta, mixed seafood dishes, tostadas, tacos, noodle soup, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Shrimp Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting consumer preferences towards protein-rich diets are primarily driving the shrimp market across the globe. Moreover, the rising popularity of processed and frozen shrimp products, owing to their affordable prices, easy availability, less cooking time, long shelf-life, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating product demand among working individuals with sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of organic shrimp variants that are free from growth hormones and antibiotics is also augmenting the global market. Besides this, the launch of favorable initiatives by several government bodies to encourage shrimp farming practices by providing fiscal reliefs and monetary incentives to farmers is anticipated to bolster the shrimp market over the forecasted period.

Some of Top Shrimp Companies in the World:

• Aqua Star Corp.

• Avanti Feeds Ltd.

• Clearwater Seafoods Inc.

• High Liner Foods Inc.

• Mazzetta Company LLC

• Nordic Seafoods A/S

• Surapon Foods

• Thai Union Group

• The Waterbase Ltd.

• Wild Oceans Pvt. Ltd.

Key Highlights:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

