Obesity Market Size to Reach USD 76.6 Million by 2035, Impelled by Sedentary Lifestyle and Elevated Stress Levels

Global Obesity Market

The 7 major Obesity Market is expected tp reach USD 76.6 Million by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.62% during 2025-2035.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7 major Obesity Market reached a value of USD 17.1 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 76.6 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.62% during 2025-2035. The obesity market is growing rapidly due to the rising number of people affected by obesity and growing awareness about related health problems like diabetes and heart disease. New medical treatments, such as weight-loss medications and less invasive surgeries, are helping the market expand. There is also increasing interest in personalized diet and fitness plans, which is driving new product development. Government programs encouraging healthier lifestyles and higher healthcare spending are further boosting the market. As a result, strong growth is expected for the obesity market in the coming years.Request for a sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/obesity-market/requestsample Sedentary Lifestyle and Elevated Stress Levels: Driving the ObesityThe growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and elevated stress levels is significantly driving the expansion of the obesity market. Rapid urbanization and the increasing adoption of desk-bound jobs have contributed to reduced physical activity, leading to weight gain and obesity. Additionally, the rise of digital entertainment and prolonged screen time has further diminished active lifestyles. Stress, fuelled by fast-paced modern living and work pressures, triggers emotional eating and the consumption of high-calorie, comfort foods. This behavioral pattern accelerates weight gain. Hormonal changes associated with chronic stress, particularly elevated cortisol levels, also contribute to fat accumulation, especially in the abdominal area. The combined impact of inactivity and stress-related eating habits is escalating obesity rates. This has increased the demand for weight management solutions, including diet plans, fitness programs, and medical interventions. Consequently, the obesity market is witnessing growth in products and services aimed at combating obesity, such as dietary supplements, fitness equipment, and bariatric surgeries. Moreover, healthcare providers and governments are investing in awareness campaigns and preventive measures, which are further fuelling market expansion. The growing health risks associated with obesity, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, are also driving individuals to seek weight management solutions. As sedentary lifestyles and stress levels continue to rise, the obesity market is expected to grow steadily.Advancement of Innovative Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Driving Market GrowthThe development of novel therapies and pharmacological treatments is playing a crucial role in expanding the obesity treatment market. Breakthroughs in drug discovery, particularly with GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide, are showing remarkable efficacy in promoting weight loss by regulating appetite and glucose metabolism. These advancements are driving increased investment from pharmaceutical companies eager to tap into the rising demand for effective obesity management solutions. Moreover, continuous research into combination therapies and personalized medicine is further fuelling market growth by catering to varied patient needs. Regulatory approvals for innovative anti-obesity drugs in key markets, including the U.S. and Europe, are accelerating their commercial availability. In addition, strategic alliances and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions are supporting rapid product development and market expansion. Consequently, the obesity treatment market is on a strong growth trajectory in the coming years.Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=27912&method=809 Marketed Therapies in Obesity MarketXenical (Orlistat): RocheXenical (Orlistat) developed by Roche is a prescription medication used to aid weight loss and prevent weight regain in obese adults. It works by inhibiting the absorption of dietary fats in the intestine, helping to reduce calorie intake. When combined with a low-calorie diet, Xenical supports effective weight management.Qsymia (Phentermine/topiramate): VIVUSQsymia (Phentermine/topiramate) developed by VIVUS is a prescription medication used to help adults with obesity lose weight and maintain weight loss. It combines an appetite suppressant (phentermine) with a medication that enhances feelings of fullness (topiramate). When combined with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise, Qsymia supports effective weight management.Saxenda (Liraglutide): Novo NordiskSaxenda (Liraglutide), developed by Novo Nordisk, is a prescription medication designed to aid adults with obesity in losing weight and maintaining weight loss. It functions by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite, helping to reduce hunger and calorie intake. When combined with a low-calorie diet and increased physical activity, Saxenda supports effective weight management.Wegovy (Semaglutide): Novo NordiskWegovy (Semaglutide) developed by Novo Nordisk is a prescription medication designed to help adults with obesity lose weight and keep it off. It works by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite, reducing hunger and calorie intake. Combined with a low-calorie diet and increased physical activity, Wegovy supports effective weight management.Emerging Therapies in Obesity MarketAMG-133 (Maridebart cafraglutide): AmgenAMG-133 (Maridebart cafraglutide) is an investigational antibody-peptide conjugate developed by Amgen for the treatment of obesity. It combines the effects of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor activation and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor antagonism to promote weight loss. Administered via subcutaneous injection, it is designed to enhance insulin secretion, reduce appetite, and slow gastric emptying, with the potential for sustained weight reduction in individuals with obesity or overweight.CT 388: Carmot TherapeuticsCT-388 is an investigational dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist developed by Carmot Therapeutics for the treatment of obesity. It aims to improve glycemic control, enhance weight loss, and reduce appetite by targeting both receptors involved in energy regulation. The drug is designed to stimulate insulin secretion while increasing energy expenditure and fat utilization, offering a promising approach to addressing obesity-related metabolic disorders.LY3502970 (Orforglipron): Eli Lilly and CompanyLY3502970 (Orforglipron) is an investigational oral GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Eli Lilly and Company for the treatment of obesity. It aims to provide an effective, non-injectable alternative to current weight loss treatments by enhancing insulin secretion, reducing appetite, and improving metabolic health. Orforglipron is designed to help individuals with overweight or obese achieve significant and sustainable weight loss.Amycretin: Novo NordiskAmycretin, developed by Novo Nordisk, is an investigational drug designed to treat obesity. It is an unimolecular GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist intended for once-weekly subcutaneous administration. By targeting multiple pathways involved in regulating hunger and metabolism, amycretin aims to promote significant weight loss and improve metabolic health in individuals with overweight or obese patients.Leading Companies in the Obesity Market:The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global obesity market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of obesity. Some of the major players include Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the Obesity market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for Obesity.Key Players in Obesity Market:The key players in the Obesity market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Roche, Currax Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Amgen, Carmot Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Vivus, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.Regional Analysis:The major markets for Obesity include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for obesity while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. Recent innovations in obesity treatment include the introduction of Tirzepatide, a medication that targets both GLP-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. This dual-action drug has shown weight loss results comparable to bariatric surgery. Additionally, new minimally invasive techniques like endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) are being used to reduce stomach size through endoscopic suturing, leading to effective weight loss. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling more personalized diet and exercise plans, improving obesity management approaches.Recent Developments in Obesity Market:1. In February 2025, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) introduced a new collection of resources to improve care for people living with obesity. This initiative is part of a nationwide collaboration between Lilly and the ADA, focused on eliminating the stigma around obesity and promoting compassionate, stigma-free care.2. In January 2025, Novo Nordisk revealed the topline results from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of amycretin, a unimolecular GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration. The trial, involving 125 individuals with overweight or obesity, assessed the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and proof-of-concept of amycretin. It was a combined study, consisting of single and multiple ascending doses, as well as a dose-response evaluation, testing three different maintenance doses over a treatment period of up to 36 weeks.3. In November 2024, Amgen shared positive results from a double-blind, dose-ranging Phase 2 study of MariTide (maridebart cafraglutide, formerly known as AMG 133), an investigational antibody-peptide conjugate given through subcutaneous injection on a monthly or less frequent basis. The study found that, after 52 weeks, participants with obesity or overweight but without Type 2 diabetes experienced an average weight loss of up to about 20%, indicating the possibility of continued weight loss beyond the 52-week mark.4. In October 2024, VIVUS LLC announced that the FDA had approved a change to the labelling of QSYMIA (phentermine and topiramate extended-release capsules CIV). The update removed specific body mass index (BMI) criteria and revised warnings and precautions, including those related to increased heart rate, the risk of hypoglycemia in individuals with type 2 diabetes using anti-diabetic medications, and the potential for low blood pressure in people on antihypertensive treatments.Key information covered in the report.Base Year: 2024Historical Period: 2019-2024Market Forecast: 2025-2035Countries Covered• United States• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Italy• Spain• JapanAnalysis Covered Across Each Country• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario• Historical, current, and future performance of the obesity market• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market• Sales of various drugs across the obesity market• Reimbursement scenario in the market• In-market and pipeline drugsCompetitive Landscape:This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current obesity marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.In-Market Drugs• Drug Overview• Mechanism of Action• Regulatory Status• Clinical Trial Results• Drug Uptake and Market PerformanceLate-Stage Pipeline Drugs• Drug Overview• Mechanism of Action• Regulatory Status• Clinical Trial Results• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.