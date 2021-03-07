How Come The White House, & The UN Never Thought Of Creating Their Own Apps, Crypto-World & Crypto-Currencies?

Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health. Why wait for old age to taste pure life when you can do it now. Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence.

Gold and gem mines are confined to small areas. Crypto-wealth is available everywhere in unlimited quantities. What are our governments and NGOs waiting for?

Bitcoin is internet gold. It is already more valuable than any business. Will governments wait and let Bitcoin take over and drive the rest of the world currencies into the dust?” — Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The White House Team needs to create wealth every which way it can. How come it never thought of creating its own apps, and its own crypto-world? Especially its own crypto-currency!Now crypto land in the name of Decentraland has been created just like Bitcoin. It is already worth billions of dollars.The Decentraland team originally sold each plot of LAND for 1000 MANA. Now that there’s a secondary market, though, the LAND prices vary. Currently, the cheapest plot of LAND is 11,750 MANA while more popular areas have price tags in the millions. The highest selling plot went for 2,000,000 MANA, or $175,578, in March 2018. https://decentraland.org/ The American government can start their own web-based lands and companies as follows:1) Wisdom Land (Dewisdomland).2) Emotional Health Hospital and Research Center.3) Brain Power Club.4) Shy Power Club.5) Happiness Clinic.6) Wisdom University.I am the only expert of my kind in the world. My work asks and answers the following questions and more. Questions and answers that are vital but no one is focusing on.1) Why women live longer?2) Why do men commit the most crime?3) Why 50% of America struggles to make ends meet?4) Why are there four classes of people?5) Why the vast majority of police shootings are by men?6) Why Black daughters are thriving, and sons are messed up?7) Why only 20% of students graduate on time?8) Why are all countries spending insanely on defense as if war is around the corner?9) Why American social standards are #28 in the world and falling?My insights will not only advance health equity but all sectors of life. Emotional health is the foundation of health, education, social standards, happiness, relationships, peace, prosperity, equity, equality, justice, responsibility, etc., yet there is no testing or manual for emotional health. Above all, lack of focus on emotional health results in human nature being emotionally challenged, messing up every sector of life.Taking up emotional health will not only optimize all of the above-mentioned sectors, but it will also actualize the biggest dream of our prophets: It Will Create A Wise World! Wisdom is the smoke, where emotional health is the fire. Our experts' attempts to create wisdom are like trying to create smoke instead of lighting the fire. No wonder wisdom is almost impossible to teach.Here is my Wisdom 3.0 formula:Here is my hypothesis: https://youtu.be/nmzwj-W8Mww Here are some of my published articles:I have published papers, press releases, and blogs explaining emotional health, wisdom, and emotional intelligence. I have pointed out that the brain and mind are wrongly lumped together as just the mind. As a result, all the focus is on mind education, while brain education that projects emotional health is not only ignored the brain is miseducated. As brain education is a mess our emotional health is a mess. I have defined brain education as emotional health education.Description of services that need to be created:Creating a whole new profession of upbringing coaches and inspectors. Creating a new profession of emotional health therapists. Creating a new subject of Brain Education. Mindfulness is a 55 billion dollar industry, I want to create an equally effective brainfulness industry. I want to create apps on emotional health. Life can now be lived by numbers. A clear path on how to transform America from an emotionally challenged country into an emotional health superpower.The whole world needs to focus on emotional health. Look at the social standards declining in America. Look at how tribal America is. Look at how only 20% of students graduate on time. Look at the divorce rate. Look at when civilization is advancing our social ills are as messed up as ever. Look at how 50% of America struggles to make ends meet. Look at how bloated the defense budgets are. My emotional health formula is the panacea for all these ills and more. From health, education, society, prosperity, happiness are all target markets.The whole world is crying for happiness, good relationships, peace, freedom from social ills, prosperity, health, etc. From governments to institutions, businesses, to groups are potential customers.To solve the emotional health crisis the trend is to create emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence and wisdom are the same entity. So creating emotional intelligence is as hard as creating wisdom on its own. Emotional intelligence is created by emotional health. Emotional intelligence is the smoke where emotional health is the fire. Our experts try to create smoke instead of lighting the fire. Experts like Oprah and the ones she promotes all are advocates for emotional intelligence. I have challenged Oprah to prove that she and her experts are not promoting half-baked knowledge. She is silent. https://www.einpresswire.com/article/467766776/emotional-intelligece-departments-at-universities-need-to-be-renamed-and-redesigned-as-emotional-health-departments My hypothesis even quantifies the mind/brain thus all human behavior and even wisdom can be measured:1) Premature mind of a newborn child quantifiedwith a value of negative 2.2) Immature mind of a teenager quantified with avalue of negative 1.3) Mature mind of an adult quantified with a value ofpositive 1.4) Super mature mind of a master quantified with avalue of positive 2.Quantifying the mind means that every human activity is now quantified. and life can be lived by numbers. The art of living is now the science of living.Take the example of war and peace.War is a premature activity having a value of -2.State of war is an immature activity having a value of -1.Truce is a mature activity having a value of +1.Peace is a super mature activity having a value of +2.In order to achieve +2 results, one must start with +2 ingredients, especially if the supply of -2 ingredients on both sides is unlimited. Take the example of World War I and II. The first war defeated Germany with -2 ingredients. The -2 ingredients resulted in another -2, World War II. The +2 Marshal Plancreated the current +2 relations between the warring factions.As there are four levels of the mind there are four levels of people in every society and four levels of countries. Those at the lower level can be shown why they are at this level and how they can be educated to the +2 level. Groups and even countries can be taught self-mastery. Laws, policies, and priorities can all be graded and replaced with +2 activities. With a +2 mind, even ordinary dead-end situations become opportunities for overcoming failure.I can go on and on with practical applications.EXPLAINING WISDOMWisdom above all is pure love. Just like love, wisdom is an emotion that springs from emotional health. https://www.einpresswire.com/article/447331841/wisdom-3-0 I even have inventions for Climate Change.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS THAT I HAVE HANDED OVER TO BIDEN-HARRIS TO USE AS THEIR OWN.