The NY Times Asked 12 Experts to Define the American Crisis in One Word, Not Even One Came Up With the Precise Answer

Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health. use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. Stop letting your emotional baggage rule your life.

It is like our experts defined the fundamental American problem as being that we are drowned in heat and smoke while the fire remains under their radar screen.

If the emotional health mess America is in remains under the radar screen of our experts, American social standards will remain trapped by ignorance. An emotionally super healthy America is at hand.” — Sajid Khan

Twelve teachers were asked to describe the state of public schools by the NY Times. The Moderator, Margie Omero, asked each one of them.'What would it be if you had to describe your biggest concern about the United States in a single word?Here are their answers:Jill, 35, Democrat, white, elementary school teacherInequitable.Jessie, 37, Democrat, white, high school teacherExtremists.Dan, 55, independent, white, high school teacherPolarized.Shannon, 54, Democrat, white, middle school teacherDivided.Brandie, 38, independent, Black, elementary school teacherUnbalanced.Tyler, 35, Republican, white, middle school teacherCorruption.Carlotta, 35, Democrat, Latino, elementary school teacherLacking.Stacey, 55, Democrat, Black, special area teacherTurmoil.Mary, 37, Democrat, white, elementary school teacherHate.David, 55, independent, white, high school teacherPolarized.Bobbie, 48, Democrat, Asian, special education teacherMy word would be "disregard."Laura, 49, Republican, white, high school teacherMine was already used — "division."Here is the link to the NY Times article: https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=7aebb72f0cf797d9JmltdHM9MTY2MjUwODgwMCZpZ3VpZD0wZTk5YmMxOS04MTVlLTZkNDItMzVjYy1iMzc0ODU1ZTZiNjImaW5zaWQ9NTE3Nw&ptn=3&hsh=3&fclid=0e99bc19-815e-6d42-35cc-b374855e6b62&u=a1aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubnl0aW1lcy5jb20vaW50ZXJhY3RpdmUvMjAyMi8wOS8wMS9vcGluaW9uL3VzLXNjaG9vbC10ZWFjaGVycy5odG1s&ntb=1 Except for Brandie, who defined America's biggest problem as being 'unbalanced, every other teacher used words that are the attributes of emotionally challenged brains. It is like America is on fire, and our experts are not describing the fire as the main problem but instead describe the heat and smoke as the problem. Not one of them identified the exact problem of America being trapped in this huge emotional health mess.We need to wake every expert, leader, and teacher to the fact that America's #1 problem is that the American world order is based on ignorance of the mind . Our experts lump the brain that projects emotional health and the mind that projects professional expertise as the single entity of the mind. Thus all the focus is on mind education. Brain education is not only ignored; the brain is even miseducated. Miseducated brains result in emotionally challenged brains that project emotionally challenged minds.Our experts see emotionally challenged minds and try to heal the minds directly. But it does not work as the mind is the fragrance of the brain. To improve a fragrance, the plant has to be improved. To heal the mind, the brain has to be healed. So even when Brandie pinpoints unbalanced as the main problem, the solution is not by addressing the mind. It has to be addressed by healing the brain.Brain education is upbringing education. We embed 'I am the best, and even more dangerous; my tribe is the best' belief in our children leading to the creation of trophy self-images and tribalism. Miseducating brains not only mess up education, but it also messes up all social standards.My word is 'emotionally challenged.We need to define the mind exactly as it is, as two separate entities of the brain and mind.We need the creation of emotional health hospitals and departments. We need a whole new upbringing industry. We need a whole new compulsory brain education subject. We need a chapter on emotional health in every arts and science subject.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR AND PRICELESS APPLICATIONS.