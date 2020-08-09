Action Emojis and Emoji Apps

A double mind and brain emoji drawing attention on brain education and brain and mind being separate entities. An emoji with fetus, child, adult and guru emojis bunched together. Female emoji with long hair.

Taking emojis to the next level by creating action emojis to explain in clear and simple terms a path to emotional health. Using emojis to create EH apps.

Action emojis and apps will redefine the brain and mind relationship and focus on the neglected brain education creating an emotionally healthy society. Making America an emotional health super power.” — Sajid Khan

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emojis have become one of the essential keys to expressing our feelings. Let us take emojis to the next level. Let's create a path to wisdom by making one minute apps with emojis. Instead of just singular feeling emojis we are creating action emojis that consist of two or more emojis to create wisdom/EH improving mind and brain exercises. The next step will be all about using emojis to fill the missing gaps in education and solving the ills of society. Using multiple emojis together will enable the transformation of the world from being emotionally challenged to emotionally healthy.Please consider the following questions:1) Infrastructure, education, inventions, civilization are all improving so why are the social ills as bad as ever?2) There are 44.000 books on happiness then why is happiness still almost impossible to teach?3) Why do powerful leaders like Biden and Bloomberg cannot find even one expert who can help them overcome their sex addiction?4) Why do almost 50% of Americans have a hard time making ends meet.All these problems arise because we lump the brain and mind as the single entity of the mind when these are two separate entities. Thus all attention is focused on mind education while brain education is not only ignored the brain is miseducated and as a result about 80% of the population develops emotionally challenged brains from mild to severe. Cutting edge mind education generates improved infrastructure etc. while messed up brain education results in messed up emotionally challenged brains that generate all these ills of society.All these books do not teach us happiness because these books try to teach the mind happiness when it is the brain that needs healing. Same with sex healing. They try to persuade the mind to give up sex addiction when it is a brain addiction and it is the brain that has to be treated. Even though we Americans make good money with our well educated minds but we spend it with our miseducated brains.As the brain and mind are listed as one, we have mind sickness and brain sickness defined as just mind sickness. So even when the brain is ill we try to heal the mind. Mental health is mind health where emotional health is brain health. As the brain is under the radar screen emotional health is under the radar screen.Also we have much fewer female and minority emojis. Instead of emojis made with circles only we need to add braids and long hair with ribbons to the circles to depict female images.Our first action emoji is an image of the mind observing the brain with a magnifying glass with one eye closed. Also the brain image is observing the mind with a magnifying glass with one eye closed. This dual image emoji of the brain and mind observing each other will wake up the world to the fact that the brain and mind are two separate entities. It will show that we need to have separate education systems for brain and mind education. Mind education is acquiring the expertise through regular education where brain education is through mostly wise parenting and emotionally healthy upbringing.This dual emoji is for those who have missed the bus of wise parenting. They need to heal the emotionally challenged brain by identifying with their mind and with it heal the brain. My second action emoji consists of four emojis in a single picture. The emojis are of a) Fetus (-2), b) Child (-1), c) Adult (+1), d) Guru (+2). The medical sciences are mostly focused on just 3 stages of mind development from child, adult and guru when in reality there are four stages of fetus, child, adult and guru. When upbringing is emotionally healthy and regular education is effective the mind and brain develop to the +2 level. In most cases in America mind education is better positioned while brain education is mostly messed up from severe to mild. Most Americans develop their brains to the adult +1 level.At different times we act from fetus. child. adult or guru levels. This emoji is a reminder that -2 behavior will always provide -2 results. In order to achieve +2 results one must act from guru +2 level. This emoji reminds everyone to act wisely.

This video explains why our current world order is based on ignorance.