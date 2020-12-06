THE BIDEN-HARRIS TEAM HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD BACK BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE

use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. Use your mind/'I' to heal your brain. Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health.

The problem of emotional health has never been addressed, as it is confused as mental health. The Biden-Harris team can now actualize America's emotional health

Finally, a Team of Nobel Prize Winners are Saying and Asking for Action What I Have Been Saying and Asking for 50+ Years! The Biden-Harris Team Are Invited to Take Over My Innovations as Their Own.” — Sajid Khan

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WE WANT TO BRING TO THE BIDEN-HARRIS TEAM'S KIND ATTENTION AMERICA'S MOTHER OF ALL PROBLEMS AND THE FATHER OF ALL SOLUTIONS.American society is based on ignorance of lumping together bain and mind as just the mind when these are separate. So we have cutting-edge mind education while we neglect brain education that generates emotional health. As brain education is a mess, our emotional health is a mess.We spend countless billions trying to educate the emotionally challenged minds! Without trying to heal the miseducated brains that project the emotionally challenged minds. As a result, we lose trillions with emotionally challenged behavior while also missing out on a pure life. There is a need to heal this crisis by taking a few steps to create an emotionally healthy America.Brain education creates far more than just emotional health. Emotional health generates wisdom that will replace the social mess with a thriving society.The first step is to create a new department of emotional health (wisdom) headed by a cabinet rank heavyweight secretary.I have many solutions figured out. Here is the main solution: Why do you think women live longer? Almost all crime and corruption are by men, they have far more mental and addiction problems, and most social ills are by men. It's because women are brought up humble while men are raised macho. Humility is wisdom, and machoness is ignorance, so we bring up women wise & men ignorant. Bringing up our men humble is the silver bullet that America needs.Please google 'sajid wisdom 3.0' and 'braintecness.'******CREATING A CLEAR PATH TO WISDOM BY NOT DEFINING WISDOM BY WHAT IT IS AND BY WHAT GENERATES WISDOM. DEFINE WISDOM AS HUMILITY.Every attribute of wisdom is also every other attribute of wisdom. Love is sincerity, humbleness, truth, etc. Creating any one of the attributes will create wisdom. The most effective attribute of wisdom is humility. To define, measure, and create wisdom, define, measure, and create humility. We already bring up our girls humble; while bringing up our boys macho; as a result, we raise our girls wise while raising our boys ignorant. Just imagine how much our world will change by bringing up our boys humble.DEFINE WISDOM AS EMOTIONAL HEALTH.Wisdom above all is selfless love and as love is an emotion, so is wisdom. Wisdom is an emotion that springs from an emotionally healthy brain. Define wisdom as emotional health. Focusing on creating emotional health will generate wisdom effortlessly.DEFINE THE MIND AS THE SELF-IMAGE.The self-image is the face of the mind, so define the mind as the self-image. To know, define, and actualize the mind; know, define, and actualize the self-image.DEFINE WISDOM EDUCATION AS CREATING A HUMBLE SELF-IMAGE.Wisdom education boils down to cultivating humility by removing machoness from the self-image of the old and humility nurturing of the young.It is well known that man becomes wise by old age. What happens is that the wisdom blocking emotional baggage in the brain gets ground out over many decades, leaving the brain emotionally healthy. The focus of wisdom education has to shift from educating the mind about wisdom to healing the brain of all emotional baggage.******An Open Letter To UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres And All UN Member Countries.Given that the UN is staffed by the cream of the cream from every nation, it will not be difficult to convert the UN into another IBM level organization; with its own several revenue streams. The UN has the opportunity to convert itself into a self-created, income-producing financial giant that brings real peace, prosperity, health, happiness, and wisdom to every nook and cranny of the world.What is surprising is that organizations like the UN and most governments have not woken up to the great opportunity to create real wealth out of thin air. Cryptocurrencies are internet gold, in reality, more valuable than actual gold when backed by all UN member countries. Why the UN and governments are not mining internet gold is beyond me. Every member country could have its own unlimited drawing rights.Just like the gold standard, the UN can create 'UN Standards' for education, health, peace, banking, relationships, immigration, and above all, upbringing. An obvious way to spread and implement the UN Standards would be through apps. The UN needs to create UN Standard Apps to optimize the world into super health, happiness, and prosperity.The UN financed with 'UNO' the UN cryptocurrency can fix the world's #1 disability responsible for wars, bloated defense budgets, all social ills, and poverty - emotionally challenged brains.By creating a few apps on emotional health, the UN will give the world the biggest gift of all - optimizing the path for creating super health, happiness, and prosperity in every corner of the world.WHY ARE THE UN AND GOVERNMENTS NOT MINING ALL THE MONEY THEY NEED FROM THIN AIR?

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS.