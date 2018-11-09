EMOTIONAL INTELLIGECE DEPARTMENTS AT UNIVERSITIES NEED TO BE RENAMED AND REDESIGNED AS EMOTIONAL HEALTH DEPARTMENTS.
The world will remain a mess as long as our experts try to create emotional intelligence on its own. EI is a secondary entity that stems from emotional health.
Just like wisdom, emotional intelligence is just as hard to teach. It is simply because these are a secondary entity. Wisdom/EI is the smoke where Emotional Health is the fire. One cannot create smoke on its own, one has to lite the fire to create smoke. Our scientists and philosophers are busy trying to find better and better ways to define wisdom/EI, measure wisdom/EI and create wisdom, They are having as much success as one can have by defining, measuring and creating smoke on its own.
Every single ill of society is unwise behavior; and in science terms it is emotionally challenged behavior that stems from an emotionally challenged brain. So to fix the ills of society we need to heal the emotionally challenged brain, instead our experts try to preach, persuade, offer carrots and sticks to manage ill behavior. They try to educate the individual by educating the mind. The mind itself is the smoke where the brain is the fire. Even though this smoke is self-conscious it is generated by the brain. Thus focus has to shift from educating the mind to healing the emotionally challenged brain into emotional health.
Every university has an emotional intelligence department. It is clear that they all are still focused on creating emotional intelligence. This aim is correct as they are focused on creating none other than wisdom. However their route to creating emotional intelligence is as difficult as the route to creating smoke on its own. They have to shift their focus to creating emotional health as emotional health generates emotional intelligence without effort.
It will be in the fitness of things if emotional intelligence departments are renamed emotional health departments and the focus is shifted from creating emotional intelligence to creating emotional health.
All emotions, including wisdom and love etc can now be defined in numbers. The art of living is now a science. Wisdom is a science!