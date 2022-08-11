What is Wrong With America and How it can be Fixed? The American World Order is Based on the Ignorance of the Mind.

Showing 1) How to measure the four levels of wisdom. 2) How to use the brain and mind to improve each other. How the self-image determines wisdom. Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence. Stop letting your emotional baggage rule your life.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- America needs to reboot itself. Not just adapt and adjust and emerge greater than ever before but become as perfect as humanly possible. Introduce a master plan that takes the current American world order based on the mind's ignorance to a world order based on a fact-based precise understanding of the mind's nature and find the path to optimize the mind into dizzying heights of perfection.Start by asking the questions no one has asked before. Define and understand the current reality. Figure out what needs changing and change it.What is wrong with America?What is the mind, and how can it be optimized?Are the mind and brain the same entity or different?Why do women live longer than men, why can't men live as long, and why are women emotionally more stable?Why do 50% of Americans struggle to make ends meet?Why does America have so many frequent shootings?Is there a perfect answer to the question 'Who am I?Why are we the most drug-addicted country in the world?Why do over 50% of marriages end in divorce?Why are our social standards declining?Why is our mental healthcare a mess?Why are there four classes of people?Why is there such a race divide resulting in injustice and discrimination?The mind is the mind and brain and is defined as just the mind. Why has this ignorance about the mind not been addressed?Why are our leaders not asking these questions and taking action?We have a master plan to address and fix the above traps.The American world order is based on the ignorance of the mind. Let's start by defining the mind exactly as it is. Our experts are so confused about the mind that there is no topic on the mind in psychology and philosophy textbooks. They lump the mind that generates professional expertise and the brain that projects emotional health as the single entity of the mind when they are separate. Thus all the focus is on mind education. Brain education is not only ignored; the brain is miseducated. Miseducation creates emotionally challenged brains. It messes up all aspects of life, hammering and destroying social standards.Brain education is mostly upbringing education. We provide different upbringing education to our daughters from our sons. We make our daughters humble while making our sons macho. Humbleness is wisdom, while machoness is ignorance. We raise our daughters wise while training our sons into ignorance. If we can raise our daughters wise, then why can't we raise our sons wise? A simple shift in upbringing our sons humble will make our sons wise. It will transform America into an Emotional Health Superpower.Mothers Have the Power to Fix the Ills of Society and Create a Thriving America by Bringing up Our Sons Humble.It is incredible how mothers bring up their sons. Mothers have complete control over shaping their children's personalities. They already bring up their daughters humble. They bring up their sons as macho. They treat sons as more significant than their daughters. There is this insane notion that sons stay with their parents and daughters leave and belong to their in-law's families. It is like what is mine is more important than what will eventually quit being mine. They shower far more importance on their sons. Thus men feel they are superior to women and behave as such. Humility is wisdom. We bring up our daughters wise by bringing them up humble. We bring up our sons emotionally challenged as we bring them up macho. This is why men commit most of the ills of society. While women reap the benefits of wisdom. They live longer and are more responsible, and thrive. A simple shift in upbringing, where both sons and daughters are brought up humble, will create an equal, more healthy, happy, and prosperous society.We have shared our Master Plan since 1968 with our leaders and experts. America was #4 behind in social standards then. Today we are #28. Will our leaders and experts ever wake up and take action?We have published over 3000 articles, blogs, papers, and comments on social media on identifying what precise steps need to be taken. Here is the link: http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/4th_r_foundation/

