Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth 2028

Rising implementation of cloud-based technology and increasing smartphone adoption for commercial purposes are some key factors driving market growth

Global Mobile App Development Platforms Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Mobile App Development Platforms market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry.

Global Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP) market size reached USD 7.93 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving MADP market revenue growth include increasing cloud-based technology adoption and growing smartphone adoption for commercial purposes. In addition, rising application of reliable mobile app development practices is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market in near future.

For development of mobile apps, cloud technologies can be beneficial. As use of various mobile and wearable device technologies grows, application developers will need to emphasize on ability to create and synchronize programs on several platforms. Due to the cloud, developers can create software that can be used on a range of devices and has similar functions, capacities, and information. Additionally, through employing cloud services, mobile app developers can concurrently launch their apps on several platforms, such as iPhone and Android, as program functions equally on both platforms. Furthermore, application developers will have less work to do, allowing for faster and more broad rollout. Companies can spend on application development platforms due to advantages of cloud services.

However, lack of mobile application development expertise and lack of an effective Application Programming Interface (API) strategy is expected to hamper growth of global mobile app development platforms market over the forecast period.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

International Business Machines Corporation, Kony, Inc., SAP SE, Apple, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., and Telerik AD

Key findings in the report:

Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud deployment is becoming highly enticing to businesses as app developers utilize cloud services for operational mobility and real-time deployment effectiveness.

Large enterprises segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as large organizations are highly focusing on using cloud services to streamline overall work processes

Android segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as a result of increasing popularity of Android mobile apps. Android mobile apps have a substantial users and are becoming highly popular, especially in developing countries.

Emergen Research has segmented global Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP) market on the basis of deployment, organization size, operating system, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Businesses

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Android

iOS

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Construction

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & IT

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Mobile App Development Platforms market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2021-2028.

Mobile App Development Platforms Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

