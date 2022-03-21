Smart Water Management Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2021 – 2028 |ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens.

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for safe water, increasing global population, and ageing are key factors driving global smart water management market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Water Management Market report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart water metering

Increasing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to monitor environment, water resources, and infrastructure is boosting growth of the smart water management market and demand for associated solutions. Increasing availability of high-performance and low-cost IoT sensors are contributing to rising demand for smart water management solutions.

Smart water management solutions offer various benefits such as improving water conservation, optimizing repair and replacement of ageing infrastructure, improving response to climate change and extreme weather events, and improving public health, water quality, and environmental protection.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as :

Major players in the market include ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Smart Water Management Market .

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Smart Water Management Market industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Smart Water Management Market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart water management market on the basis of offering, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Solution

Distribution Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Analytics

Smart Irrigation Management

Others

Water Meters

AMI Meters

AMR Meters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Smart Water Management Market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the Smart Water Management market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the Smart Water Management market segmentation based on product type and application

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

