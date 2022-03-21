Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The growing usage of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases is driving the market demand.

The dearth of skilled professionals or educated medical physicists hampers the demand for these products. Stringent regulations will also reduce the demand for these technologies. However, the adoption of market technology by the diagnostic centers, hospitals, cancer institutes, and ambulatory surgical centers will influence the market positively.The growing usage of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases is driving the market demand.

In May 2019, Kromek launched D3S PRD personal radiation detector. It is a high-speed SPRD (spectroscopic radiation detector) or PRD replacement that is a cost-effective radiation detection device that puts a very powerful and sensitive radiation detector into the hands of first-line users.

Personal dosimetry is a part of radiation dosimetry. It is used to determine doses to individuals who are exposed to radiation-related to their working environment. The dosimetry techniques vary and depend partly on the source of radiation outside the body or taken into the body. It is also used to measure external radiation exposure.

Key participants include Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fortive Corporation, Bertin Instruments, Polimaster, Inc., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Amray Group, PTW Freiburg GmBH, Infab Corporation, among others.

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market on the product, detectors, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Personal Dosimeters

Passive Dosimeters

Active Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Environment Radiation Monitors

Surface Contamination Monitors

Radioactive Material Monitors

Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products

Detectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas-Filled Detectors

GM Counters

Ionization Chambers

Proportional Counters

Scintillators

Inorganic Scintillators

Organic Scintillators

Solid-State Detectors

Semiconductor Detectors

Diamond Detectors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market

